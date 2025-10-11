Home / Sports

Emma Raducanu shares major health update after worrying Wuhan Open withdrawal

Emma Raducanu retires from the Wuhan Open first round due to dizziness from intense temperatures

  • By Bushra Saleem
British No. 1 Emma Raducanu has issued a major update on a health scare following worrying withdrawal from the Wuhan Open.

According to The Mirror, Raducanu, who rushed to the doctor after retiring ill during the first round of the Wuhan Open, has revealed that he is “feeling better” now.

The 22-year-old who faced Ann Li in the round of 64 on Tuesday, October 7, was forced to withdraw from the match in the second after suffering from dizziness due to heat and humidity conditions in China.

The worrying scenes left the tennis fan tense about the British tennis professional's health. However, after three days, world No. 30 shared the most anticipated fitness update on social media.

Taking to Threads, the 2021 US Open winner shared a picture of herself from a hospital bed in China wearing a navy blue Nike hoodie and a pair of sunglasses.

She wrote, “Last day at the doctors in Wuhan. Feeling better now. Shame I couldn't continue there, but thank you for the messages," with a heart emoji wrapped in a bandage.

After her withdrawal, Li, who lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the round of 32, wished her a speedy recovery, saying, “First, I want to wish Emma a fast recovery. Not sure what, but it looked like she wasn't feeling good. But yeah, tough match last time, so I knew it was going to be tough, but I wish her to feel better.”

Extreme heat and humidity in China have caused problems for the tennis players not only at the Wuhan Open but also at the Shanghai Masters.

