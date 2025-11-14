Royal

King Abdullah receives thunderous welcome in Jakarta Indonesia

His Majesty begins his international trip to Indonesia after concluding his two-day state visit to Singapore

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
King Abdullah receives thunderous welcome in Jakarta Indonesia
King Abdullah receives thunderous welcome in Jakarta Indonesia 

Before King Abdullah II’s landing in Jakarta, the fighter jets gave a warm welcome to the Royal plane. 

On Friday, November 14, the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan turned to its Instagram account to release the mesmerizing welcome ceremony of His Majesty in Indonesia.  

"Singapore to Indonesia Indonesian fighter jets welcome the Royal plane upon arrival in Jakarta," King Abdullah's office stated in the caption.

This update of the 63-year-old King of Jordan concluded his two-day trip to Singapore, where he met President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. 

During his solo international state visit, both leaders reaffirmed the longstanding and warm ties between the two nations. 

In addition to the President, He also met Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, as he threw a lavish lunch for Jordan’s prominent figure.

After wrapping up his tour to Singapore, King Abdullah II was welcomed in Amman by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

However, during his historical tour to Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia, the King is expected to visit Pakistan this week.

The Royal tour aims to strengthen cooperation between Jordan and these countries and enhance partnerships, particularly in the economic and investment sectors. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Royal Family shares delighful news after crucial meeting at Palace

Royal Family shares delighful news after crucial meeting at Palace
After a high-stake Palace meeting, the Royal Family delivers suprising news

King Charles receives heartwarming suprise on his 77th birthday

King Charles receives heartwarming suprise on his 77th birthday
King Charles turns 77 in regal style as a sweet surprise lights up the birthday celebration

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tease Australia trip in private letter

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tease Australia trip in private letter
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they are planning a trip to Australia 'again'

Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s surprise video message for key figure

Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s surprise video message for key figure
The Prince of Wales's pre-recorded video message has been released by BBC Radio 2 on King Charles birthday

Prince William, Kate Middleton extend sweet birthday wish to King Charles

Prince William, Kate Middleton extend sweet birthday wish to King Charles
Kensington Palace celebrates King Charles’ 77th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute

King Charles shows off casual style in new portrait released on 77th birthday

King Charles shows off casual style in new portrait released on 77th birthday
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles’s new portrait to ring in his 77th birthday

Princess Eugenie shares exciting video on King Charles 77th birthday

Princess Eugenie shares exciting video on King Charles 77th birthday
Princess Eugenie releases her first video with meaningful message just days after dad Andrew's titles removed

Queen Mary ends Brazil trip with meaningful initiative

Queen Mary ends Brazil trip with meaningful initiative
Queen Mary was in Brazil for the COP30 climate conference in Belém

Queen Sofia steps out for major duty amid King Felipe, Letizia’s China trip

Queen Sofia steps out for major duty amid King Felipe, Letizia’s China trip
King Felipe VI’s mother Queen Sofia undertakes key engagement amid her son and daughter-in-law Queen Letizia’s royal visit

Andrew gives ‘volcanic’ reaction on King Charles ‘humiliating’ announcement

Andrew gives ‘volcanic’ reaction on King Charles ‘humiliating’ announcement
One word from King Charles in Andrew's title removal announcement sparks left former Prince in tears

King Charles 77th birthday: 7 fascinating facts about His Majesty you need to know

King Charles 77th birthday: 7 fascinating facts about His Majesty you need to know
King Charles III, the British Monarch celebrates his 77th birthday on November 14

King Charles, Andrew find rare unity over Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

King Charles, Andrew find rare unity over Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
The British Monarch and his brother found a common ground for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie