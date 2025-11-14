King Abdullah receives thunderous welcome in Jakarta Indonesia 

Before King Abdullah II’s landing in Jakarta, the fighter jets gave a warm welcome to the Royal plane.
On Friday, November 14, the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan turned to its Instagram account to release the mesmerizing welcome ceremony of His Majesty in Indonesia.
"Singapore to Indonesia Indonesian fighter jets welcome the Royal plane upon arrival in Jakarta," King Abdullah's office stated in the caption.
This update of the 63-year-old King of Jordan concluded his two-day trip to Singapore, where he met President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.
During his solo international state visit, both leaders reaffirmed the longstanding and warm ties between the two nations.
In addition to the President, He also met Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, as he threw a lavish lunch for Jordan’s prominent figure.
After wrapping up his tour to Singapore, King Abdullah II was welcomed in Amman by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.
However, during his historical tour to Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia, the King is expected to visit Pakistan this week.
The Royal tour aims to strengthen cooperation between Jordan and these countries and enhance partnerships, particularly in the economic and investment sectors.