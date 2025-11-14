Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s surprise video message for key figure

Prince William extended his support to renowned figure in a pre-recorded video message.
Released BBC radio 2 on the same day as King Charles III marks his 77th birthday, the video message was to cheer on host Sara Cox as she is taking part in a difficult challenge to support a charity.
William in his message to Sara - who will be walking and running the equivalent of five marathons, congratulated her and asked her to relish the traditional British teatime snack "crumpets" once she has finished her challenge.
"Sara, massive congratulations for what you are doing," the 43-year-old told BBC host who has already ran and walked 135 miles since Monday, November, 10th.
“You are so nearly there, just a little bit further," William noted.
Referring to the fact that Cox's trek across four counties of northern England will end in Pudsey, he added, "I know the people of Pudsey will all come out and welcome you with huge open arms, big hugs…and hopefully, lots of your favorite crumpets."
Concluding his surprise message, William added, "Keep going. You’ve done fantastically well, and the nation is so proud of you."
Sara Cox took the challenge to raise funds for helping the charity Children in Need.
As per BBC's report, by 9 a.m. local time on November 14, she had raised around $5.3 million.