Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton extend sweet birthday wish to King Charles

Kensington Palace celebrates King Charles’ 77th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Prince William, Kate Middleton extend sweet birthday wish to King Charles
Prince William, Kate Middleton extend sweet birthday wish to King Charles  

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, extended their heartiest birthday greetings to King Charles III, who turned 77 today.

On Friday, November 14, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to their joint Instagram account to pay a heart-warming tribute to His Majesty on his special day.

Re-sharing the never-before-seen portrait of the 77-year-old British monarch.

"Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!" The future King and Queen expressed their joy in the caption.

P.C.: Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram account
P.C.: Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram account 

In the viral image, the King was standing outside his Sandringham Palace in Norfolk, holding a shepherd’s crook.

As per the BBC, King Charles' new picture was captured by Millie Pilkington during his photoshoot for this week's Country Life magazine.

This photo was earlier shared by the King’s office on social media with a balloon emoji and the message that reads, "77 today! Thank you for the kind words and well wishes on His Majesty's Birthday."

It is reported that the eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating his birthday in South Wales alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, where they will continue their Royal engagements. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s surprise video message for key figure

Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s surprise video message for key figure
The Prince of Wales's pre-recorded video message has been released by BBC Radio 2 on King Charles birthday

King Charles shows off casual style in new portrait released on 77th birthday

King Charles shows off casual style in new portrait released on 77th birthday
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles’s new portrait to ring in his 77th birthday

Princess Eugenie shares exciting video on King Charles 77th birthday

Princess Eugenie shares exciting video on King Charles 77th birthday
Princess Eugenie releases her first video with meaningful message just days after dad Andrew's titles removed

Queen Mary ends Brazil trip with meaningful initiative

Queen Mary ends Brazil trip with meaningful initiative
Queen Mary was in Brazil for the COP30 climate conference in Belém

Queen Sofia steps out for major duty amid King Felipe, Letizia’s China trip

Queen Sofia steps out for major duty amid King Felipe, Letizia’s China trip
King Felipe VI’s mother Queen Sofia undertakes key engagement amid her son and daughter-in-law Queen Letizia’s royal visit

Andrew gives ‘volcanic’ reaction on King Charles ‘humiliating’ announcement

Andrew gives ‘volcanic’ reaction on King Charles ‘humiliating’ announcement
One word from King Charles in Andrew's title removal announcement sparks left former Prince in tears

King Charles 77th birthday: 7 fascinating facts about His Majesty you need to know

King Charles 77th birthday: 7 fascinating facts about His Majesty you need to know
King Charles III, the British Monarch celebrates his 77th birthday on November 14

King Charles, Andrew find rare unity over Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

King Charles, Andrew find rare unity over Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
The British Monarch and his brother found a common ground for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Prince William issues official statement after Eugenie resumes royal duties

Prince William issues official statement after Eugenie resumes royal duties
Princess Eugenie returns to royal spotlight with major engagement after dad Andrew’s latest embarrassing setback

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Harry mark happiness with 3rd baby news

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Harry mark happiness with 3rd baby news
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibeth

Prince William’s touching act steals spotlight after concert announcement

Prince William’s touching act steals spotlight after concert announcement
Prince William wins hearts with generous gesture following Princess Kate's Christmas concert reveal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected photo waivers at Kris Jenner’s party?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected photo waivers at Kris Jenner’s party?
Real reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't make it to Kris Jenner's 70th birthday photo dump