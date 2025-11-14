Prince William, Kate Middleton extend sweet birthday wish to King Charles  

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, extended their heartiest birthday greetings to King Charles III, who turned 77 today.
On Friday, November 14, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to their joint Instagram account to pay a heart-warming tribute to His Majesty on his special day.
Re-sharing the never-before-seen portrait of the 77-year-old British monarch.
"Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!" The future King and Queen expressed their joy in the caption.
In the viral image, the King was standing outside his Sandringham Palace in Norfolk, holding a shepherd’s crook.
As per the BBC, King Charles' new picture was captured by Millie Pilkington during his photoshoot for this week's Country Life magazine.
This photo was earlier shared by the King’s office on social media with a balloon emoji and the message that reads, "77 today! Thank you for the kind words and well wishes on His Majesty's Birthday."
It is reported that the eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating his birthday in South Wales alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, where they will continue their Royal engagements.