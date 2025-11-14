Royal

Queen Mary ends Brazil trip with meaningful initiative

Queen Mary was in Brazil for the COP30 climate conference in Belém

Queen Mary concluded her visit to Brazil with a vibrant celebration of sustainable cuisine and Amazonian innovation, attending a special COP30 dinner at the historic Mercado de São Brás.

At her four-day trip, the Danish Queen was joined by Brazil’s First Lady Rosângela da Silva and global environmental leaders.

Sharing the carousel of snaps, the Palace penned the caption, “In historic buildings dating back to 1910 at Mercado de São Brás, Her Majesty the Queen's visit to Brazil for COP30 was rounded off with a festive dinner on Wednesday night.”

The Palace noted, “The Queen was together with the Brazilian first lady Rosângela da Silva the guests of honor of the dinner and participated together with the President of COP30, Director General of the UN Environment Program Inger Andersen and other guests from both Brazil and Denmark.”


They shared, “At the same time, the dinner marked the end of a Danish Brazilian project that works for sustainable gastronomy in the Amazon. The project brings together chefs, farmers and local players with a focus on biodiversity, local produce and food culture. The evening's chefs came from several countries and represented different professional perspectives on sustainability, culture and innovation. The dinner thus conveyed stories about the Amazon through raw materials and collaboration.”

To note, Queen Mary was in Brazil for the COP30 climate conference in Belém. 

