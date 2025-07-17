Steve Miller Band leaves fans heartbroken with shocking tour announcement

The Steve Miller Band has made a heartbreaking announcement, leaving fans disheartened.

On Wednesday, the rock band, formed in 1966 by Steve Miller, announced that they are canceling all tour dates for 2025.

“Dear Steve Miller Band fans, You make music with your instincts, You live your life by your instincts. Always trust your instincts,” a statement, shared on the group’s official Facebook and X account, reads.

Miller went on to share the reason behind abrupt cancelation of the remainder of their shows this year.

“The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable. So… You can blame it on the weather...The tour is cancelled,” the statement further added.

They concluded, “Don’t know where, don’t know when… We hope to see you all again. Wishing you all Peace, Love and Happiness, Please take care of each other. Steve, The Band and the Crew.”

According to Variety, the band had 31 dates scheduled for its American tour, which was set to kick off on August 15 in Bethel, N.Y. before wrapping in Anaheim, California on November 8.

The Steve Miller band is known for many hits single like Rock ‘N Me, Take the Money and Run and 80’s songs like Abracadabra.

