Jujutsu Kaisen's season 3 set to release in January 2026: Watch trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen's third season, titled The Culling Game Part 1, is officially confirmed for the release next year.
The forthcoming season is slated to release in 2026 and picks up immediately following the explosive Shibuya Incident arc.
The major announcement came with a great trailer teasing a thrilling new chapter in the series, offering a treat to all fans.
The Culling Game arc, said to be the most intense in Gege Akutami’s manga, dropped sorcerers into a deadly tournament perfectly arranged by the sinister Kenjaku.
The story promises inflexible combats, exhilarating twists, and the launch of major players, including Takaba, Kashimo, Higuruma, and Naoya.
Fan favorite Yuta Okkotsu from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is set to make a return.
Despite its packed schedule—including the upcoming Chainsaw Man movie—MAPPA is once again leading production.
Among those characters, the most notable Jujutsu Kaisen cast members who are making a return in season 3 are Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori, Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro, Takahiro Sakurai as Kenjaku, Junichi Suwabe as Ryomen Sukuna, Noriko Hidaka as Yuki Tsukumo, and Megumi Ogata as Yuta Okkotsu.