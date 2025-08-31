Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take major relationship decision after engagement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their dreamy engagement on Instagram earlier this week

Taylor Swift and her now fiancée, Travis Kelce, are enjoying a new phase of their life. 

The new It couple of Tinseltown have reportedly not been in the mood to take their relationship to the next level with a huge decision.

As reported by People, an insider recently spilt the beans about Swift and Kelce's plans regarding their much-awaited wedding ceremony. 

The tipster noted that the two currently wanted to enjoy "being engaged" and wanted a brief break for the next chapter of their lives. 

"Right now, they just want to enjoy being engaged, and they are going to take their time with it. It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open," the source said.

The insider additionally confirmed, "Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement; they are not in the wedding planning phase yet."

These speculations come after the 14-time Grammy-winning artist made her high-profile relationship with her NFL beau Instagram official with sweet proposal snaps. 

Earlier this week, Swift and Kelce wrote in their joint post, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," with a slew of dreamy engagement photos.

Despite their announcement, the couple, who began dating in September 2023, has not revealed their wedding plans.   

