Brooklyn Beckham slammed for risking safety to blow kiss to wife while riding

Brooklyn Beckham has faced intense online backlash for risking his safety just to blow a kiss to wife Nicola Peltz.
On Sunday, August 31, the 26-year-old Cloud23hot sauce founder took to his Instagram account to share a clip of himself.
In the video, Brooklyn could be seen cruising residential streets cruising the residential streets of Los Angeles on his Harley Davidson chopper.
At one point, he rode the motorcycle one-handed with his helmet visor up as he attempted to blow a kiss to his wife.
Meanwhile, a second video showed him filming himself while riding at speed through the leafy neighborhood.
The video instantly sparked criticism as many internet users rushed to comment section to slam the son of David and Victoria Beckham.
“He doesn't look like he's paying much attention to the road, should be looking ahead and not watching her and blowing a kiss,” one wrote.
While another added, “'He's behaving very childish in the way he's not behaving responsible, I'm sure his parents would worry he's not taking life serious seeing this video.”
“How's about you concentrate on the bloody road rather than blow kisses at your wife. I mean, grow up. Seriously disappointed in you,” the third angrily penned.
The backlash comes amid Brooklyn Beckhams ongoing feud with his family which heightened after they missed out his dad David 50th birthday in May.