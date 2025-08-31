Home / Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham slammed for risking safety to blow kiss to wife while riding

David and Victoria Beckham's son criticized for filming himself while riding motorcycle at speed


Brooklyn Beckham has faced intense online backlash for risking his safety just to blow a kiss to wife Nicola Peltz.

On Sunday, August 31, the 26-year-old Cloud23hot sauce founder took to his Instagram account to share a clip of himself.

In the video, Brooklyn could be seen cruising residential streets cruising the residential streets of Los Angeles on his Harley Davidson chopper.

At one point, he rode the motorcycle one-handed with his helmet visor up as he attempted to blow a kiss to his wife.

Meanwhile, a second video showed him filming himself while riding at speed through the leafy neighborhood.

The video instantly sparked criticism as many internet users rushed to comment section to slam the son of David and Victoria Beckham.

“He doesn't look like he's paying much attention to the road, should be looking ahead and not watching her and blowing a kiss,” one wrote.

While another added, “'He's behaving very childish in the way he's not behaving responsible, I'm sure his parents would worry he's not taking life serious seeing this video.”

“How's about you concentrate on the bloody road rather than blow kisses at your wife. I mean, grow up. Seriously disappointed in you,” the third angrily penned.

The backlash comes amid Brooklyn Beckhams ongoing feud with his family which heightened after they missed out his dad David 50th birthday in May. 

You Might Like:

Vanessa Hudgens flaunts baby bump in nude dress during date with husband

Vanessa Hudgens flaunts baby bump in nude dress during date with husband
The 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' star announced her second pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker in July

Camila Cabello drops BOLD snaps after ex Shawn Mendes posted mystery woman

Camila Cabello drops BOLD snaps after ex Shawn Mendes posted mystery woman
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had on-and-off relationship before they officially broke up two years ago

Justin Bieber, Hailey put on united front after relationship struggles

Justin Bieber, Hailey put on united front after relationship struggles
The Rhode founder and the 'Swag' singer enjoyed a romantic date night together in West Hollywood

Jacob Elordi moved to tears as 'Frankenstein' achieves major milestone

Jacob Elordi moved to tears as 'Frankenstein' achieves major milestone
The 'Euphoria' star's new movie, 'Frankenstein' will premiere on Netflix in October 2025

Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy’s fiancée takes sharp dig at newly engaged singer

Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy’s fiancée takes sharp dig at newly engaged singer
The Eras Tour hitmaker’s fans notice her ex-boyfriend Matty Healy’s fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel’s shocking swipe at pop star

Emma Stone links ‘Bugonia’ to real-life CEO murder case

Emma Stone links ‘Bugonia’ to real-life CEO murder case
The 'La La Land' star plays a ruthless, high-powered medical company CEO in film 'Bugo

Rihanna fuels new album rumors by dropping cryptic video

Rihanna fuels new album rumors by dropping cryptic video
Rihanna’s new track speculation comes after she celebrated 20-years of first album debut

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals exact moment she knew Chris Martin marriage 'was over’

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals exact moment she knew Chris Martin marriage 'was over’
Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow separated their ways after 13 years of marriage

How Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love story is turning into billion-dollar game

How Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love story is turning into billion-dollar game
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to become one of the richest power couples after their anticipated marriage

‘Ice Age 6’ gets fiery title ‘Boiling Point’ & 2027 release date

‘Ice Age 6’ gets fiery title ‘Boiling Point’ & 2027 release date
Disney officially announced that 'Ice Age 6' new title and the release date

Hailey Bieber shows off fan spirit for Sabrina Carpenter with sweet gesture

Hailey Bieber shows off fan spirit for Sabrina Carpenter with sweet gesture
Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber proves she’s a Sabrina Carpenter fan through her latest update

Lady Gaga set to return at VMAs stage after 5 years

Lady Gaga set to return at VMAs stage after 5 years
Lady Gaga to perform at 2025 MTV VMAs after becoming lead nominee with 12 nods in total