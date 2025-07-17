Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on ‘painful’ Brad Pitt breakup in unfiltered memoir

Gwyneth Paltrow is finally breaking her silence on her headline-making romance with Brad Pitt in a revealing new book.
As per PEOPLE, Gwyneth: The Biography author Amy Odell opened up about the romance buzz of the Se7en co-stars.
Odell said, “They were one of the most iconic couples of the nineties,”
Paltrow was simultaneously offered a role in Feeling Minnesota opposite Keanu Reeves, and according to Odell, she struggled to decide which project to pursue.
“She consulted with a friend, who said, ‘Well, who do you want to date, Brad Pitt or Keanu Reeves?’ Gwyneth chose Se7en and Pitt, and Cameron Diaz took the Feeling Minnesota part.”
Odell also shared the reaction of the Iron Man starlet's father, saying, “Her dad [Bruce Paltrow] loved Brad," adding,"Her friends loved Brad. They thought he was the nicest guy.”
The author expressed, “Gwyneth expressed doubts to a crew member [while making the 1996 film Emma] that Pitt was right for her, and admitted she had a crush on Hugh Grant.”
Paltrow and Pitt first met in 1993 when the Shallow Hal starlet auditioned for the romantic western Legends of the Fall.
While she didn’t end up in the film, the connection was undeniable as Pitt later advocated for her casting in Se7en as his character’s wife.