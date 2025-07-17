Lady Gaga ignites Las Vegas stage with ‘Mayhem Ball’ opening night setlist

Lady Gaga ignited the Las Vegas stage as her highly anticipated Mayhem Ball tour kicked off with a dazzling debut.
On Wednesday, the Bad Romance singer began with a high-energy, theatrical concert featuring songs from her latest album, Mayhem.
Taking the T-Mobile Arena stage, the 39-year-old star opened with Bloody Mary (2011), rolled out classics such as Poker Face (2008), Shallow (2018), and Bad Romance (2009), and wrapped the 2-hour-15-minute concert with her 2025 track How Bad Do U Want Me.
Gaga's recent tour marked her first tour since 2022’s Chromatica Ball, which earned $112.4 million in just 20 nights and had its own 2024 HBO special filmed at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
The Die With A Smile singer’s tour Mayhem Ball has a stop in U.S. cities such as San Francisco, New York, Miami and Chicago notably, before heading to Europe, Australia and Asia.
Since dropping Mayhem in March Gaga has been actively promoting, as she headlined Coachella in April and performed for a record-breaking 2.1 million people in Brazil the following month.
Her critically acclaimed hit album includes the hit singles Disease, Abracadabra and Die With a Smile (with Bruno Mars) and Vanish Into You and Killah.
To note, the set list have 27 songs, including, Bloody Mary, Abracadabra, Judas (with a snippet of Aura), Scheiße, Garden of Eden, Poker Face, Perfect Celebrity, Disease, Paparazzi, LoveGame, Alejandro, The Beast, Killah, Zombieboy, LoveDrug, Applause, Just Dance, Shadow of a Man, Kill for Love, Summerboy, Born This Way, Million Reasons, Shallow, Die With a Smile, Vanish Into You, Bad Romance and How Bad Do U Want Me.