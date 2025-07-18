Sophie Turner shares awkward on-screen romance with Kit Harington

Sophie Turner shares awkward on-screen romance with Kit Harington
Sophie Turner shares awkward on-screen romance with Kit Harington

Sophie Turner has opened up about the uncomfortable experience of portraying Kit Harington’s love interest in their upcoming film.

While conversing with Vogue on Wednesday, the Dark Phoenix star shared her weird working experience with her Game of Thrones co-star for a gothic horror film The Dreadful, set against the 15th-century War of the Roses.

"I did a movie last year which I'm really excited about with my old but very good friend Kit Harington, who played my brother on Game of Thrones." Turner said.

She went on to say, "We're doing a gothic horror," adding, "But we play lovers."

Apologising to Game of Thrones fans, as she said, "It's really weird for all of us."

To note, Turner and Harington starred as siblings Sansa Stark and Jon Snow, respectively, on the hit HBO series for eight seasons.

Previously, the Joan star admitted that "everything" she's "learned" is because of her role on Game of Thrones.

Speaking on a Dish podcast, Turner candidly shared that the series "informed my entire life in terms of like business decisions, just etiquette on set, how to act."

“I never had proper formal training, so I got to learn from the amazing actors around me, which I felt like I won a competition," she said of her costars, which included Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey and Maisie Williams.

Turner added, "But it was great. We all were a family.”

To note, Sophie Turner and Kit Harington film The Dreadful does not have a release date set yet but the filming wrapped in January 2025.

