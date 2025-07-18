'Barbie' set to return to theatres with first animated film in two decades

Mattel has decided to bring back the Barbie magic almost two years after the success of Margot Robbie's live-action.
As reported by Deadline on Thursday, July 17, Illumination, the studio behind the Minions franchise, and Mattel Studios have partnered up for the production of the first-ever Barbie animated movie for the big screen.
The iconic doll by Mattel has appeared in 52 animated movies and has been a TV streaming project since 2001, with the most recent film being 2025's Barbie and Teresa: Recipe for Friendship.
Director Greta Gerwig's 2023 Barbie movie broke records at the box office by grossing over $1.3 billion globally in ticket sales, becoming Warner Bros.' highest-earning theatrical release of all time.
Ahead of the milestone, Margot admitted to Collider that she always had a positive feeling about the project.
"I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they're brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director," the Suicide Squad actress noted.
The Australian starlet added, "I was like, 'And now you've got Barbie and Greta Gerwig,' and I think I told them that it'd make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay!"
The movie's success led Mattel, the toy company that owns the Barbie brand, to dip their toes in the film industry more, including a Polly Pocket movie for the big screen.