Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce receive glowing stamp of approval from Adam Sandler

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been at the receiving end of heaps of praise from Adam Sandler, whose new project Happy Gilmore 2 is set to feature the NFL star.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Grown Ups actor, with his costar Julie Bowen, addressed the highly anticipated cameo by the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end.

"Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell," Sandler said while sharing his experience of working with him.

Praising his seemingly easy going personality, the comedian added, "He's like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say."

The project, in which fans will see quite a number of familiar faces, including Scott Mescudi and Bad Bunny, also feautres Travis in a small role.

When asked about the cameos, Bowen teased that "everybody wanted to be in it," while Sandler admitted that booking such A-list names was not "too difficult."

Shifting the conversation towards Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, the Murder Mystery star confirmed that his daughters Sadie and Sunny – who also appear in the new film – have met the pop star.

During her Eras Tour Film's Los Angeles premiere in 2023, Swift greeted Sandler and both his kids with a hug.

"Taylor is incredible," the Billy Madison actor gushed.

He further revealed, "Taylor is so damn nice to my family and has always been. My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she's ridiculously nice to them and warm."

Happy Gilmore 2, with a star-studded cast including Ben Stiller, Christopher McDonald, and Dennis Dugan, is set to premiere on Netflix on July 25.

