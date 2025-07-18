Shakira excitedly reveals special guest joining her onstage at LA tour stop

Shakira has sparked a buzz of excitement among her fans with a major announcement.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, July 17, the Waka Waka hitmaker revealed the special guest who will be joining her onstage during the two-night shows in Los Angeles as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.
“So excited to have the Black Eyed Peas join me for both nights at Sofi Stadium!” she announced, adding, “It’s going to be a party! Are you ready, LA? #LMYNLWorldTour.”
Black Eyed Peas are an LA-based American musical group which was formed in 1995.
In the poster accompanying the exciting update, it was shared that one of Shakira’s two LA shows has already been fully booked.
Soon after the Colombian singer-songwriter dropped the thrilling update, her ardent fans rushed to the comment section to express their excitement.
“Shakira & Black Eyed Peas, this is a dream!!!” wrote one.
Another expressed, “Black Eyed Peas will be so cool.”
“Finally, the collaboration I was waiting for,” a third shared.
Meanwhile, a fourth commented, “Omgggggggg I’m so excited !!! I’ll be seeing you there both nights !!!”
Shakira is slated to deliver two consecutive power-packed performances at the famous SoFi Stadium on August 4 and 5, 2025.