Billie Eilish faces backlash after enforcing strict policy at London shows

Billie Eilish faces backlash after enforcing strict policy at London shows
Billie Eilish faces backlash after enforcing strict policy at London shows

Billie Eilish sparked backlash during her London concerts after enforcing a new policy across the venue.

During her Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour in London at O2 Arena, the Birds Of A Feather enforced a completely vegan food policy.

At her concert, every food vendor has been required to offer 100% plant-based options, removing all animal products from the arena for the evening.

The menu included a peri-peri haloumi wrap, corn naan, chipotle tacos, pizzas, and pancakes.

Soon after the decision was revealed some of Eilish’s vegan fans praised her step, while others were left disappointed with the food options after paying more than £70 for their tickets.

One attendee said, “Punters were less than impressed with the vegan options - a mixture of pizzas, cauliflower bits and loaded fries - with more than one asking, ‘did they run out of meat or something?’”

The attendee added, “When venue staff explained that the directive had come from Billie, they were largely met with eye rolls and groans.”

They mentioned, “The curated drinks menu was more well-received, but no doubt plenty of fans will have resorted to ordering a takeaway when they got home.”

Notably, ahead of the concert, Billie Eilish introduced a short film highlighting veganism, environmental awareness, and the sustainable efforts behind the tour.

She also took a meaningful step as there was an Eco Village at the O2 arena to raise awareness of climate change.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Denise Richards details ex Aaron Phypers’ shocking violent abuse in new plea
Denise Richards details ex Aaron Phypers’ shocking violent abuse in new plea
The ‘RHOBH’ alum recounts chilling incidents of physical abuse and death threats by estranged husband Aaron Phypers in restraining order plea

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas jet off for steamy Spanish holiday amid romance buzz
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas jet off for steamy Spanish holiday amid romance buzz
'Mission: Impossible' star and the 'Ballerina' star were spotted enjoying a sun-drenched break in Menorca

Tom Cruise to Robert De Niro: 5 Hollywood celebs with highest net worth

Tom Cruise to Robert De Niro: 5 Hollywood celebs with highest net worth
Here's a look at top 5 Hollywood celebrities with highest net worth as of 2025

Inside Jessica Alba’s romance buzz with Orlando Bloom after Cash Warren split
Inside Jessica Alba’s romance buzz with Orlando Bloom after Cash Warren split
Orlando Bloom and Jessica Alba recently started working together on film 'The Mark'

Steve Miller Band leaves fans heartbroken with shocking tour announcement
Steve Miller Band leaves fans heartbroken with shocking tour announcement
The band, known for hits like 'Rock ‘N Me' and 'Abracadabra,' had 31 dates scheduled for its American tour

JoJo Siwa brings her Infinity Heart Tour to Europe and UK: ‘Can’t wait to start’
JoJo Siwa brings her Infinity Heart Tour to Europe and UK: ‘Can’t wait to start’
Jojo Siwa is currently on the North America leg of her tour and will be performing in Louisville, Kentucky tonight

Khloé Kardashian makes jaw-dropping confession about pictures editing
Khloé Kardashian makes jaw-dropping confession about pictures editing
Khloé Kardashian finally embraces authenticity as she vows to ditch photo editing

'Pretty Little Baby’ singer Connie Francis passes away at 87
'Pretty Little Baby’ singer Connie Francis passes away at 87
Connie Francis' 1962 song 'Pretty Little Baby' has recently went viral on TikTok after six decades