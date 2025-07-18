Billie Eilish faces backlash after enforcing strict policy at London shows

Billie Eilish sparked backlash during her London concerts after enforcing a new policy across the venue.
During her Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour in London at O2 Arena, the Birds Of A Feather enforced a completely vegan food policy.
At her concert, every food vendor has been required to offer 100% plant-based options, removing all animal products from the arena for the evening.
The menu included a peri-peri haloumi wrap, corn naan, chipotle tacos, pizzas, and pancakes.
Soon after the decision was revealed some of Eilish’s vegan fans praised her step, while others were left disappointed with the food options after paying more than £70 for their tickets.
One attendee said, “Punters were less than impressed with the vegan options - a mixture of pizzas, cauliflower bits and loaded fries - with more than one asking, ‘did they run out of meat or something?’”
The attendee added, “When venue staff explained that the directive had come from Billie, they were largely met with eye rolls and groans.”
They mentioned, “The curated drinks menu was more well-received, but no doubt plenty of fans will have resorted to ordering a takeaway when they got home.”
Notably, ahead of the concert, Billie Eilish introduced a short film highlighting veganism, environmental awareness, and the sustainable efforts behind the tour.
She also took a meaningful step as there was an Eco Village at the O2 arena to raise awareness of climate change.