Millie Bobby Brown gets hyped up by husband Jake for new film ‘Just Picture It’

Jake Bongiovi is setting major husband goals with his heartfelt gesture for wife Millie Bobby Brown.
The Stranger Things starlet recently landed a big role alongside Gabriel LaBelle in an upcoming Netflix rom-com titled Just Picture It, and the delightful news received a sweet nod from the Sweethearts actor.
Taking to his official Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 17, the 23-year-old American model and actor hyped up his darling wife by re-sharing PCMA Productions’ post in which they announced the major news.
While Bongiovi did not write a single word in the story, his heartfelt gesture spoke volumes about his support and appreciation for Brown.
It has been shared that the upcoming feature film will be directed by Tee Toland Krieger, who is renowned for directing the hit drama The Age of Adaline and episodes of Netflix’s You.
Just Picture It follows the story of two college students whose phones suddenly malfunction and begin displaying photos of them 10 years in the future as a married couple with children despite the fact that they have never even met each other.
For those unaware, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2024, after dating for three years.
The couple often displays their love for each other publicly through their loving social media posts.