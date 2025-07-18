Miley Cyrus teams up with Brittany Howard in new music video ‘Walk of Fame’

Miley Cyrus has finally debuted her new music video, Walk of Fame.

On Thursday, July 17, the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress took to Instagram to share an exciting update with her 212 million fans, announcing the release of video of her new track.

’Walk of Fame’ video out now,” she penned in the caption.

Alongside Cyrus, Walk of Fame - which is the ninth song from her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful – also features the Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard.

In the video, the Flower crooner stuns in a shiny silver mini dress and high-heeled boots as she steps out onto the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, where she struts, dances, and moves sensually across the star-lined sidewalk, singing, “I walk the concrete like it’s a stage.”

Cyrus was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month.

Reflecting on her emotions, the singer noted on Instagram, “Honored to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him.”

“We’d have the gift shops to ourselves & buy knock off Oscars and Marilyn Monroe merchandise. To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream,” she added.

The More To Lose singer further expressed, “This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you. @hwdwalkoffame.”

Miley Cyrus released her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30, 2025.

