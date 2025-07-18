'American Idol' music supervisor's suspect arrested days after brutal murder

After a few days of the brutal murder of American Idol's music supervisor, Robin Kaye, and her husband, Thomas Deluca, police have arrested a first suspect.
On Tuesday, July 15, the Los Angeles police officials charged a 22-year-old Encino resident, Raymond Boodarian, two days after being suspected in a murder case.
The Encino resident was arrested on charges of two counts of murder, as well as one count of residential burglary with a person.
According to People, the murder charges include the special circumstances allegations of multiple murders and murder during the commission of a burglary.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney, Nathan Hochman, exclusively told the outlet above that the attack on Kaye and Deluca was "tragic."
"In a matter of moments, this couple was senselessly killed in their own home as they returned from the grocery store," they said.
They further expressed deep sorrow for the deceased artist and her family, saying, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family and friends who are grieving this tremendous loss."
It is important to note that Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70, were found dead inside their $4.5-million Encino home with multiple head shots.
Earlier this week, the investigators revealed that the couple was killed after returning home and encountering a burglary suspect, who appeared to have entered through an unlocked door.