Coldplay accidentally exposes cheating CEO at Massachusetts gig 

A Coldplay concert has proven to not be a safe haven for people having extramarital affairs, as frontman Chris Martin could accidentally call you in front of 65,000 people.
In a now-viral moment, on Wednesday, July 16, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught in an intimate scene on the jumbotron with a woman who was not his wife at the band's Foxboro, Massachusetts, gig.
During the show, Chris introduced the Kiss Cam, a staple of sporting events at Gillette Stadium, and as the camera panned over the crowd, it landed on Andy, with his arms wrapped around his firm's Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot.
As soon as they appeared on the big screen, the CEO quickly dropped to the ground, while Kristin hid her face from the camera.
The chaotic instant was addressed by the Fix You singer, who teased, "Oh what, either they're having an affair or they're very shy," drawing laughter from the crowd.
As the video went viral, internet detectives tracked down Andy's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, and flooded her Facebook page, which she has not deactivated, with comments regarding the affair.
Andy has been the CEO of Astronomer – a company that empowers data teams to bring mission-critical analytics and AI to life – since July 2023.
Meanwhile Kristin, the woman he is allegedly cheating with, has been part of the company since November 2024.