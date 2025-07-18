Tom Bateman joins Lili Reinhart in film adaptation of 'The Love Hypothesis'

Tom Bateman has secured the role of main lead opposite Lili Reinhart in Ali Hazelwood's New York Times bestseller rom-com, The Love Hypothesis, film adaptation.

The story follows Olive Smith (Lili), a biology PhD candidate, and Dr. Adam Carlsen (Tom), a renowned professor, who start fake dating and are eventually forced to question everything they know about love.

Claire Scanlon has taken the director seat for the upcoming project, which is set to be based on Sarah Rothschild's script.

Published in 2021, Ali's novel spent almost 10 months on the New York Times bestseller list and made its name in 40 countries, as well as being awarded the Best Romance of the Year by Amazon.

Known for his role in 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, Tom is set to appear next in a contemporary psychological thriller, The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, alongside Jodie Comer.

Following the project announcement, the author expressed his delight about the film adaptation's team, noting, "Honestly, I still can't believe this is happening?"

The 35-year-old shared, "Elizabeth Cantillon, Claire Scanlon, and Lili Reinhart have all created, produced, or starred in works that I'm absolutely feral about, and I am beyond honoured that they’re choosing to bring their talent to this project."

Notably, Lili has taken the role in The Love Hypothesis after winning Series Mania's Best Actress Award for Hal & Harper.

