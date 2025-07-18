Johnny Depp gives touching nod to ex-wife at London art exhibition

Johnny Depp has given a heartwarming note to his ex-wife and kids at an art exhibition.

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum’s art collection titled, Let the Light In, at the Castle Fine Art in London pay tribute to the 62-year-old actor's children Jack, 23, and Lily-Rose, 26, and ex-wife Vanessa Paradis.

Johnny’s three art portraits are a copy of the original works he made in the early 2000s, when he was living at Le Hameau in the South of France with Vanessa and their kids.

He reflected on the art piece, “It looks like a crown that has weathered storms. It shows a certain courage and strength of commitment…. the Crown has been through a lot; she still shines.”

The first piece, dedicated to his daughter Lily-Rose, shows a tradition where he would paint her a rose every year on Valentine's Day. The second piece is a self-portrait from the same period, featuring Johnny in an abstracted form with his eyes obscured by his glasses.

His third art piece, A Rose Is a Rose Is a Rose and Let The Light In, reflect on the memorable time he had with his ex-wife Vanessa.

To note, the pieces from Johnny Depp’s Let the Light In will be on sale on Friday, July 18.

