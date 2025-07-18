Princess Eugenie’s iconic photos from close pal’s wedding finally released

Princess Eugenie’s pictures from a close pal’s wedding has been finally released after almost three months.
As per GB News, the Princess of York, 35, returned to New York City for a friend's wedding after spending two years living in the city.
Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter attended Australian actress Phoebe Tonkin's nuptial in May.
The intimate ceremony took place in New York City, where the mother-of-two lived from 2013 to 2015 after graduating from university.
For the wedding ceremony, Eugenie re-wore her £545 olive midi dress from Joseph that she originally donned at the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, wedding in 2024.
Her graceful and timeless dress featured long sleeves, a V-neck and a pleated skirt.
Royal fans loved Eugenie’s economical reuse of ensemble, flooding social media with their reactions.
A fan wrote on X, "I love this dress on Eugenie - she looks lovely. I recognised that dress straight away. The bride is beautiful too."
Another wrote: "Good for her! No need of new clothes for every occasion. I love how happy she is for the bride."
"Love that Kate is rocking sustainability vibes by re-wearing an outfit to her friend’s wedding! So chic and eco-conscious,” a third praised her outfit choice.