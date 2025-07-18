Princess Eugenie’s iconic photos from close pal’s wedding finally released

Princess Eugenie’s iconic photos from close pal’s wedding finally released
Princess Eugenie’s iconic photos from close pal’s wedding finally released

Princess Eugenie’s pictures from a close pal’s wedding has been finally released after almost three months.

As per GB News, the Princess of York, 35, returned to New York City for a friend's wedding after spending two years living in the city.

Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter attended Australian actress Phoebe Tonkin's nuptial in May.

The intimate ceremony took place in New York City, where the mother-of-two lived from 2013 to 2015 after graduating from university.

For the wedding ceremony, Eugenie re-wore her £545 olive midi dress from Joseph that she originally donned at the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, wedding in 2024.

Her graceful and timeless dress featured long sleeves, a V-neck and a pleated skirt.

PC: PA
PC: PA

Royal fans loved Eugenie’s economical reuse of ensemble, flooding social media with their reactions.

A fan wrote on X, "I love this dress on Eugenie - she looks lovely. I recognised that dress straight away. The bride is beautiful too."

Another wrote: "Good for her! No need of new clothes for every occasion. I love how happy she is for the bride."

"Love that Kate is rocking sustainability vibes by re-wearing an outfit to her friend’s wedding! So chic and eco-conscious,” a third praised her outfit choice.

Related
Read more : Royal

King Charles marks 40-year milestone of key Oxford centre with special visit
King Charles marks 40-year milestone of key Oxford centre with special visit
The British King officially launched a new initiative named King Charles III Programme during his visit to Oxford

King Charles pens special celebratory message on Queen Camilla's birthday
King Charles pens special celebratory message on Queen Camilla's birthday
The British Monarch also shared exclusive glimpses of the celebration at Horse Guards Parade

Princess Beatrice gets loving shout-out from husband Edoardo on 5th anniversary
Princess Beatrice gets loving shout-out from husband Edoardo on 5th anniversary
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares never-before-seen photo with Princess Beatrice to celebrate their milestone 5 years of togetherness

Prince Harry legal battle sees sudden twist as judge stands down
Prince Harry legal battle sees sudden twist as judge stands down
The Duke of Sussex's judge takes major step amid the high-profile case

King Felipe, Letizia chair major meeting of Leonor’s foundation without her
King Felipe, Letizia chair major meeting of Leonor’s foundation without her
Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia presided over key meeting of the Princess of Asturias Foundation without Princess Leonor

King Charles hit with new ban as Prince William, Kate avoid restrictions
King Charles hit with new ban as Prince William, Kate avoid restrictions
The Prince and Princess of Wales exempted from the new restriction after recent announcment

Prince Harry releases first statement after 'peace talks' with King Charles
Prince Harry releases first statement after 'peace talks' with King Charles
The Duke of Sussex shares heartfelt message after his rep met King Charles' advisor in London

King Charles hosts surprise visitor at Windsor on Queen Camilla's big day
King Charles hosts surprise visitor at Windsor on Queen Camilla's big day
The UK’s King Charles III welcomes President Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives at his royal residence