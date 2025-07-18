Taylor Swift accused of using Scooter Braun's private life in one of her song

After dealing with debt drama with popular musician Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun has reportedly made bombshell allegations regarding sensational pop star Taylor Swift. 

In a conversation with Danielle Robay in the latest episode of his QUESTION EVERYTHING podcast, the American businessman and investor reflected on the Grammy-winning mega star's music.  

While speaking about Swift's iconic 2022 rendition, Vigilante Sh**, Braun allegedly revealed that he does not believe that the singer created the song during his high-profile divorce with his ex-wife, Yael Cohen, in the same year.

"No, because I talk to Yael every day," the 44-year-old record executive cleared the air regarding his connection with the Cruel Summer singer’s soulful track.

He continued, "My ex-wife is one of my best friends, so my ex-wife and I laugh about that stuff. We don't even call each other exes. That's like my partner, that's the mother of my children."

For those unaware, Swift released the track Vigilante Sh** during the official launch of her tenth studio album, Midnights, in 2022.

At the time of its release, the controversy stirred online after several fans believed that the lyrics in the song were a subtle reference to Braun and his former partner's separation.

The lyrics were interpreted as a revenge fantasy directed at Braun and his business dealings, particularly the purchase of Taylor Swift's master recordings.

It is important to note that this interview with Scooter Braun comes after he seemingly settled his legal matters with Justin Bieber, whom he discovered in the music industry in 2008. 

According to media reports, Bieber has prepared to pay $31 million back to their former manager after borrowing from him for cancelling their world tour, Justice, in 2022 due to health complications.    

