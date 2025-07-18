Brody Jenner's mom shares emotional story behind wedding dance song

Brody Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson revealed the touching story behind the song to which she and her son danced to at his wedding to Tia Blanco.
Sharing the details of the Sex With Brody star's wedding, This Is Elvis starlet took to her Instagram account to drop various videos and photos from the ceremony.
In a slew of snaps and snippets, she dropped the video of herself along with son dancing at the wedding.
She revealed in a caption that it was a dance to a song written by Thompson herself.
"As a mom, I have always hoped that my sons would find the girl of their dreams, fall in love, & create a family together. @brodyjenner & @tiablanco completed that vision on Saturday, July 12!" she wrote in the caption.
"The mother/son dance was to a song I wrote for Brandon and Brody - with the lyrics expressing the love and devotion I feel for them. It couldn’t have been more perfect," the caption continued.
She added, “Honey [Honey Raye Jenner — the newlyweds' daughter, born in July 2023] probably had more fun than anyone there - which is saying a lot because it was such a beautiful wedding and a fun celebration. Tia was a gorgeous bride, standing with her handsome groom, surrounded by only the closest friends and family.”
Thompson concluded her post by penning lyrics from the song that showed the "many wonderful things" she wishes for her son and his wife, "now and in the future."
A snippet showed Thompson donned a green dress, and her son, whom she shares with Caitlyn Jenner, in his groom attire, were slowly dancing to the song as a crowd gathered around them.
To note, Jenner and Blanco said “yes” in June 2023 at their baby shower, as he asked her after five months the couple confirmed they were expecting a baby together.
Brody Jenner married Tiarah "Tia" Blanco on Saturday, July 12, 2025.