Lady Gaga set to step into fashion world in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel

Lady Gaga is reportedly in talks to join the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, nearly two decades after the original film.
According to Variety, the Oscar and Grammy-winning star is reportedly set to make an appearance in the upcoming sequel, managing to fit the fashion-forward film into her busy schedule between stops on her Mayhem Ball Tour.
The reports of Gaga joining the star-studded sequel surfaced after behind-the-scenes photos of the Blood Mary singer on set began circulating on social media.
The Devil Wears Prada sequel was initially announced in July 2024 and the main cast members include Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci returning.
It is an adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 best-selling novel, which revolves around the story of Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), an aspiring journalist who moves to New York and takes on a grueling job as junior assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the formidable editor-in-chief of a top fashion magazine.
The sequel, slated for release on May 1, 2026, will reportedly explore Priestly’s viewpoint amid the challenges of a fading print media landscape.
Additionally, David Frankel took the role to direct the film and the script was written by Aline Brosh McKenna, with Wendy Finerman and Karen Rosenfelt as the producers of the highly-anticipated sequel.
To note, Gaga’s performance in The Devil Wears Prada 2 came after she recently played the role of Rosaline Rotwood in the second season of Netflix’s hit series Wednesday.