Home / Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas for special Karva Chauth surprise

The ‘Heads of State’ actress expresses her deep affection for Nick Jonas in loving tribute

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas for special Karva Chauth surprise
Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas for special Karva Chauth surprise

Nick Jonas never fails to make Priyanka Chopra smile her brightest!

On Friday, October 10, the Heads of State actress turned to Instagram to post a loving tribute to her beloved husband, after he surprised her with an unannounced visit on Karva Chauth.

Karva Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated mostly by married women in India, and involves a day-long fast from sunrise to moonrise, where women pray for the longevity and good health of their husbands.

Gushing over The Jonas Brothers star for taking out time amid his “intense touring” for the special occasion, Chopra penned, “Surprise!! Daddy’s back! In the middle of intense touring, when he comes back home , to make sure he spends Karva chauth with me every year.”

She then went on to heap praise on her mom, Madhu Chopra, and mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, for their efforts to make the day special for her.

“when my mother-in-law sends me my Sargi the day before, and my mother brings back delicious food made by Vikas khanna from @bungalowny to break my fast.. this is what my dreams were made of,” continued the Barfi actress.

The Bluff star then expressed love for Nick Jonas, writing, “Thank you for being my true chaand.

Love you forever and always @nickjonas.”

Accompanying the heart-melting caption was a carousel of gush-worthy clicks from the festival, featuring the lovebirds sharing loving moments with each other and their little girl, Malti Marie.

You Might Like:

Ryan Reynolds blasted over ‘disturbing’ joke about son Olin with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds blasted over ‘disturbing’ joke about son Olin with Blake Lively
The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star made 'disturbing’ joke about son Olin with Blake Lively

Taylor Swift mesmerizes with first live performance of ‘Fate of Ophelia’: Watch

Taylor Swift mesmerizes with first live performance of ‘Fate of Ophelia’: Watch
Jimmy Fallon releases exclusive clip of Taylor Swift performing her hit track ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ from ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Lady Gaga set to step into fashion world in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel

Lady Gaga set to step into fashion world in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel
The Oscar and Grammy-winning star is reportedly set to make an appearance in the upcoming sequel

Blake Lively’s alleged contract leak exposes shocking mega salary details

Blake Lively’s alleged contract leak exposes shocking mega salary details
The 'Gossip Girl' star's alleged salary leak stuns fans with mega payday details

Taylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ becomes her 14th UK chart-topper album

Taylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ becomes her 14th UK chart-topper album
Taylor Swift acheives biggest opening week of her career as 'The Life Of A Showgirl' smashes UK chart records

Megan Thee Stallion secures major award for mental health activism

Megan Thee Stallion secures major award for mental health activism
The 'Wanna Be' hitmaker launched her organization Pete & Thomas in February 2022

Taylor Swift’s ‘Fate of Ophelia’ makes Billboard Radio Charts record

Taylor Swift’s ‘Fate of Ophelia’ makes Billboard Radio Charts record
Taylor Swift makes historic record at Billboard Radio Charts with ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ single

Angelina Jolie makes rare comments on 'difficult' divorce from ex Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie makes rare comments on 'difficult' divorce from ex Brad Pitt
The 'Salt' actress and her former husband finalized their years long divorce matters in December last year

Victoria Beckham drops bombshell after Netflix doc: ‘I've had therapy'

Victoria Beckham drops bombshell after Netflix doc: ‘I've had therapy'
Victoria Beckham gets candid about 'positive' side of seeking therapy

Billie Eilish almost ‘attacked’ by aggressive fan at Miami concert

Billie Eilish almost ‘attacked’ by aggressive fan at Miami concert
Billie Eilish faces life-threatening situation as violent fan pulled her towards barricade mid-performance

The Moody Blues bassist John lodge breathes his last at 82

The Moody Blues bassist John lodge breathes his last at 82
John Lodge's death was confirmed by his family members in a statement over the weekend

Zayn Malik, Blackpink’s Jisoo drop steamy ‘Eyes Closed’ duet

Zayn Malik, Blackpink’s Jisoo drop steamy ‘Eyes Closed’ duet
Blackpink star Jisoo and One Direction former member Zayn Malik's 'Eyes Closed’ collab takes over internet