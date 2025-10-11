Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas for special Karva Chauth surprise

Nick Jonas never fails to make Priyanka Chopra smile her brightest!
On Friday, October 10, the Heads of State actress turned to Instagram to post a loving tribute to her beloved husband, after he surprised her with an unannounced visit on Karva Chauth.
Karva Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated mostly by married women in India, and involves a day-long fast from sunrise to moonrise, where women pray for the longevity and good health of their husbands.
Gushing over The Jonas Brothers star for taking out time amid his “intense touring” for the special occasion, Chopra penned, “Surprise!! Daddy’s back! In the middle of intense touring, when he comes back home , to make sure he spends Karva chauth with me every year.”
She then went on to heap praise on her mom, Madhu Chopra, and mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, for their efforts to make the day special for her.
“when my mother-in-law sends me my Sargi the day before, and my mother brings back delicious food made by Vikas khanna from @bungalowny to break my fast.. this is what my dreams were made of,” continued the Barfi actress.
The Bluff star then expressed love for Nick Jonas, writing, “Thank you for being my true chaand.
Love you forever and always @nickjonas.”
Accompanying the heart-melting caption was a carousel of gush-worthy clicks from the festival, featuring the lovebirds sharing loving moments with each other and their little girl, Malti Marie.