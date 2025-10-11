Ryan Reynolds blasted over ‘disturbing’ joke about son Olin with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds faced a backlash online after making what many fans have called a “disturbing” joke about getting a vasectomy following the birth of his son with wife Blake Lively.
While conversing on the October 9 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Deadpool & Wolverine star opened up about the changes in his household after he and the Gossip Girl star welcomed their first son Olin, 2.
“We live in a very, like, there’s nothing violent in our home,” Reynolds shared.
He went on to say, “There’s nothing creepy. [But Olin] came out with three things on his mind. It was violence, breasts and engines.”
The Free Guy star continued, “I really don’t understand where this comes from,” adding, “If I had like three boys at first, I would never— There’s no way. I would give myself a punching vasectomy. Like, there’s no way I would allow that to happen.”
Ryan shared that dealing with “three girls” was “just so easy,” compared to a boy who’s “gotta break everything.”
Soon after he made the remarks, the netizens took to social media to express their resentment over these remarks.
One Reddit user wrote, “Ryan Reynolds clearly holds a lot of resentment towards his little boy. Who talks about their child like that?”
Another noted, “I have so much sympathy for Blake and Ryan’s children who are going to grow up and see their parents talk about them in such disparaging manners.”
The third stated, “And now Ryan is making him the butt of a joke on national TV about how he’s ‘creepy and violent,’” adding, “It’s beyond gross. We need to start fundraising for their kids’ counseling in the future.”
To note, Ryan Reynolds welcomed son Olin with Lively in 2023 and daughters Betty, Inez and James in 2019, 2016 and 2014.