Taylor Swift mesmerizes with first live performance of ‘Fate of Ophelia’: Watch

Taylor Swift shines as the ultimate showgirl!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, October 10, Jimmy Fallon announced that his late night show, The Tonight Show, is set to air the extended cut of the episode that featured the Eras Tour star’s guest appearance.
“Thanks for coming on the show this week and keeping it 100,” he captioned.
During the show, the Wood crooner mesmerized the audience with an energetic performance on the hit lead track, The Fate of Ophelia, from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.
The video opened with Swift’s upbeat song playing in the background as she joyfully sang along with fans and captivated them with her high-energy dance moves that perfectly synced to the song’s rhythm.
Moreover, her gorgeous look, glittery ensemble, nude-toned makeup, and stylish hairdo added the perfect showgirl vibes to the performance.
Soon after the performance, Fallon excitedly asked the Cruel Summer singer how she came up with the energetic melody of the lyrics “sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of, the fate of Ophelia.”
The Grammy winner revealed that the melody was inspired by her 2008 hit song You Belong with Me from her second studio album, Fearless.
“Let me tell you the rush. It was the same feeling that I felt when I thought of, ‘Can’t you see, you belong with me,’” told Swift, adding, “Thank you for acknowledging that melody, that was a big one for me.”
Taylor Swift released The Life of a Showgirl on October 3, 2025, and the album broke multiple streaming and sales records within a week.