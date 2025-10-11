Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift mesmerizes with first live performance of ‘Fate of Ophelia’: Watch

Jimmy Fallon releases exclusive clip of Taylor Swift performing her hit track ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ from ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Taylor Swift mesmerizes with first live performance of ‘Fate of Ophelia’: Watch
Taylor Swift mesmerizes with first live performance of ‘Fate of Ophelia’: Watch

Taylor Swift shines as the ultimate showgirl!

Taking to Instagram on Friday, October 10, Jimmy Fallon announced that his late night show, The Tonight Show, is set to air the extended cut of the episode that featured the Eras Tour star’s guest appearance.

“Thanks for coming on the show this week and keeping it 100,” he captioned.

During the show, the Wood crooner mesmerized the audience with an energetic performance on the hit lead track, The Fate of Ophelia, from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The video opened with Swift’s upbeat song playing in the background as she joyfully sang along with fans and captivated them with her high-energy dance moves that perfectly synced to the song’s rhythm.

Moreover, her gorgeous look, glittery ensemble, nude-toned makeup, and stylish hairdo added the perfect showgirl vibes to the performance.

Soon after the performance, Fallon excitedly asked the Cruel Summer singer how she came up with the energetic melody of the lyrics “sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of, the fate of Ophelia.”

The Grammy winner revealed that the melody was inspired by her 2008 hit song You Belong with Me from her second studio album, Fearless.

“Let me tell you the rush. It was the same feeling that I felt when I thought of, ‘Can’t you see, you belong with me,’” told Swift, adding, “Thank you for acknowledging that melody, that was a big one for me.”

Taylor Swift released The Life of a Showgirl on October 3, 2025, and the album broke multiple streaming and sales records within a week.

You Might Like:

Ryan Reynolds blasted over ‘disturbing’ joke about son Olin with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds blasted over ‘disturbing’ joke about son Olin with Blake Lively
The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star made 'disturbing’ joke about son Olin with Blake Lively

Lady Gaga set to step into fashion world in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel

Lady Gaga set to step into fashion world in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel
The Oscar and Grammy-winning star is reportedly set to make an appearance in the upcoming sequel

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas for special Karva Chauth surprise

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas for special Karva Chauth surprise
The ‘Heads of State’ actress expresses her deep affection for Nick Jonas in loving tribute

Blake Lively’s alleged contract leak exposes shocking mega salary details

Blake Lively’s alleged contract leak exposes shocking mega salary details
The 'Gossip Girl' star's alleged salary leak stuns fans with mega payday details

Taylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ becomes her 14th UK chart-topper album

Taylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ becomes her 14th UK chart-topper album
Taylor Swift acheives biggest opening week of her career as 'The Life Of A Showgirl' smashes UK chart records

Megan Thee Stallion secures major award for mental health activism

Megan Thee Stallion secures major award for mental health activism
The 'Wanna Be' hitmaker launched her organization Pete & Thomas in February 2022

Taylor Swift’s ‘Fate of Ophelia’ makes Billboard Radio Charts record

Taylor Swift’s ‘Fate of Ophelia’ makes Billboard Radio Charts record
Taylor Swift makes historic record at Billboard Radio Charts with ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ single

Angelina Jolie makes rare comments on 'difficult' divorce from ex Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie makes rare comments on 'difficult' divorce from ex Brad Pitt
The 'Salt' actress and her former husband finalized their years long divorce matters in December last year

Victoria Beckham drops bombshell after Netflix doc: ‘I've had therapy'

Victoria Beckham drops bombshell after Netflix doc: ‘I've had therapy'
Victoria Beckham gets candid about 'positive' side of seeking therapy

Billie Eilish almost ‘attacked’ by aggressive fan at Miami concert

Billie Eilish almost ‘attacked’ by aggressive fan at Miami concert
Billie Eilish faces life-threatening situation as violent fan pulled her towards barricade mid-performance

The Moody Blues bassist John lodge breathes his last at 82

The Moody Blues bassist John lodge breathes his last at 82
John Lodge's death was confirmed by his family members in a statement over the weekend

Zayn Malik, Blackpink’s Jisoo drop steamy ‘Eyes Closed’ duet

Zayn Malik, Blackpink’s Jisoo drop steamy ‘Eyes Closed’ duet
Blackpink star Jisoo and One Direction former member Zayn Malik's 'Eyes Closed’ collab takes over internet