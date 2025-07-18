Andy Byron’s first words on being caught with Kristin at Coldplay concert revealed

Andy Byron’s initial reaction on being caught with Kristin Cabot has finally been revealed.
Earlier this week, the Astronomer CEO’s alleged extra-marital affair with his company’s HR Chief Kristin Cabot got exposed as they attended Coldplay’s concert in Boston.
Soon as he realized being caught cuddling with Kristin during the show, the Byron seemingly let out an “expletive-laced” reaction.
In a video that went viral on TikTok after the concert, the CEO appears to say, “F—cking hell, it’s me.”
“This is awkward,” added Kristin Cabot.
The clip showcased Byron and Cabot, who are married to other people, warmly cuddling, with the Astronomer CEO wrapping his arms around her.
Catching them off-guard, Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin drew the entire stadium’s attention to the pair by pointing at them and saying, “Whoa, look at these two,” which immediately prompted the camera to focus on them.
Right when Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot spotted themselves on the stadium’s big screens, they hid their faces and tried to leave the show.
Martin continued, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. Hope[d] we didn’t do something bad…”
Soon after the video generated buzz online, Byron’s wife Megan Kerrigan dropped her surname from her social media handles and removed all the family photos.
She also shared the viral video of her husband on her Instagram Stories.