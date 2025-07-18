Lily Collins beams with pride over dad Phil Collins’ major Spotify achievement

Lily Collins is joyfully celebrating her father, Phil Collins’ major accomplishment.
On Friday, July 18, the Emily in Paris starlet turned to her official Instagram Stories to rave about her 74-year-old English musician dad’s big achievement on Spotify.
The actress shared a screenshot of Spotify that featured a list of new releases.
However, what came a surprise was Phil’s 1985 track One More Night dominating the list.
“Dad’s over here popping up on new releases with a song 40 years old,” captioned Lily, followed by raising hands, a party popper and a red heart emoji.
About One More Night:
One More Night is a single track from Phil Collins’ Diamond-certified third studio album, No Jacket Required. The song marked the singer’s second US number 1 single, following Against All Odds.
Soon after its release on January 24, 1985, the song secured its well-deserved position in the Billboard Hot 100, and dominated the chart as number one for two weeks.
On April 1, 1985, One More Night was released in the United Kingdom and enjoyed fourth position on the UK Singles Chart.
Who is Phil Collins?
Phil Collins, born as Philip David Charles Collins on January 30, 1951, is an English musician, songwriter, record producer, and actor.
He began his career in music by working as a drummer and later became the lead singer of the famous 1967 rock band, Genesis.