Lily Collins beams with pride over dad Phil Collins’ major Spotify achievement

Lily Collins beams with pride over dad Phil Collins’ major Spotify achievement
Lily Collins beams with pride over dad Phil Collins’ major Spotify achievement

Lily Collins is joyfully celebrating her father, Phil Collins’ major accomplishment.

On Friday, July 18, the Emily in Paris starlet turned to her official Instagram Stories to rave about her 74-year-old English musician dad’s big achievement on Spotify.

The actress shared a screenshot of Spotify that featured a list of new releases.

However, what came a surprise was Phil’s 1985 track One More Night dominating the list.

“Dad’s over here popping up on new releases with a song 40 years old,” captioned Lily, followed by raising hands, a party popper and a red heart emoji.

P.C. Instagram/lilycollins
P.C. Instagram/lilycollins

About One More Night:

One More Night is a single track from Phil Collins’ Diamond-certified third studio album, No Jacket Required. The song marked the singer’s second US number 1 single, following Against All Odds.

Soon after its release on January 24, 1985, the song secured its well-deserved position in the Billboard Hot 100, and dominated the chart as number one for two weeks.

On April 1, 1985, One More Night was released in the United Kingdom and enjoyed fourth position on the UK Singles Chart.

Who is Phil Collins?

Phil Collins, born as Philip David Charles Collins on January 30, 1951, is an English musician, songwriter, record producer, and actor.

He began his career in music by working as a drummer and later became the lead singer of the famous 1967 rock band, Genesis.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Andy Byron’s first words on being caught with Kristin at Coldplay concert revealed

Andy Byron’s first words on being caught with Kristin at Coldplay concert revealed
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s alleged extra-marital affair with his company’s HR Chief Kristin Cabot got exposed at Coldplay’s Boston show

Brody Jenner's mom shares emotional story behind wedding dance song

Brody Jenner's mom shares emotional story behind wedding dance song
Linda Thompson dropped the video of herself dancing along with Brody Jenner at wedding

Chris Hemsworth shares intimate peeks into wife Elsa Pataky’s birthday party

Chris Hemsworth shares intimate peeks into wife Elsa Pataky’s birthday party
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky share daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan

Joanna 'Jo' Bacon dies at 72 after brief battle with life‑threatening illness

Joanna 'Jo' Bacon dies at 72 after brief battle with life‑threatening illness
The ‘Breeders’ actress faced a short but brave battle with cancer after receiving her diagnosis just six months earlier

Jimmy Kimmel shows support for Stephen Colbert amid ‘Late Show’ cancellation

Jimmy Kimmel shows support for Stephen Colbert amid ‘Late Show’ cancellation
'CBS' recently announced to cancel Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' next year

Ellie Goulding teases new song as she celebrates 'Brightest Blue' milestone

Ellie Goulding teases new song as she celebrates 'Brightest Blue' milestone
The 'Miracle' crooner officially dropped her fourth studio album, 'Brightest Blue' during Covid-19 pandemic

BTS surprises ARMY with first-ever live concert album

BTS surprises ARMY with first-ever live concert album
BTS releases first-ever live album, 'Permission to Dance on Stage', after military return

Chris Hemsworth attends ‘Limitless’ London premiere with wife and kids

Chris Hemsworth attends ‘Limitless’ London premiere with wife and kids
Chris Hemsworth makes red carpet appearance with wife Elsa Patakyand twin kids Sasha and Tristan