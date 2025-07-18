Henry Cavill confirms first baby’s sex with Natalie Viscuso in rare update

Henry Cavill has officially revealed the gender of his baby who he shares with lady love Natalie Viscuso.

While conversing with British GQ, the Man of Steel star disclosed that he and his girlfriend welcomed a girl earlier this year.

During the discussion about becoming the new ambassador for Longines back in May, Cavil was asked about the "most important time" in his life so far.

"My daughter being born, and the 5 of us [partner Natalie, daughter, Cavill and their two dogs] settling into our forever home," he replied.

The Enola Holmes actor also opened up about his downtime routines and reflected on the significance of time in his life.

"I’m a big fan of computer games which can be both a disconnect and a wonderful way to dive into storytelling," he said.

Cavil mentioned, "Conversely, I also love to spend time outdoors soaking in the wonders of the world. Where I live has a magic to it that is difficult to describe."

He disclosed that he feels most connected to himself when he is "at home in the U.K."

"I’ve found a very special place that speaks to my soul in so many ways," he explained.

To note, Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso, who are enjoying their budding romance since 2021, were announced to be parents back in January.

