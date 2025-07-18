Lana Del Rey drops intimate snaps from cozy getaway with Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey has given fans a rare glimpse into her married life, sharing an intimate collection of photos that capture cozy moments with her husband Jeremy Dufrene.
Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the Say Yes to Heaven songstress dropped the carousel of snaps while enjoying her break from touring along with Dufrene.
In a shared, the first snippet showed Del Rey dancing around on a boat as she enjoying the private time with her husband.
The Summertime Sadness songstress snapped a few selfies and posted a clip from a moonlit boat ride with her alligator tour guide husband.
Del Rey and Dufrene getaway came a few week after the Born To Die marked her milestone 40th birthday on Instagram.
In a shared post she wrote, "Just a couple in-laws and a baby," along with a picture of her holding two cakes and surrounded by loved ones.
She added, "Thank you for sharing your birthday with me cancer queen Phoenix i’m still convinced I gotta be 50/50 Gemini tho that would explain all three Lil vibes I got going on all the time."
"so excited to see everybody starting tomorrow on tour and for all the folks joining us. Truly thank you thank you love you," added Del Rey.
To note, Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene exchanged vows in September 2024 at the bayou in Des Allemands, La.