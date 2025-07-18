Controversial Love Islander Harrison Solomon walks away from show

Controversial Love Islander Harrison Solomon walks away from show

Footballer Harrison Solomon has reportedly quit the show amidst the dramatic love triangle.

The Derby lad, Miami-based resident, found himself in a dilemma between Toni Laites and Lauren Wood for several days, disappointing both women along the way.

The 22-year-old footballer quit the show on Thursday night and will be moving home soon.

A source stated, "Everyone was so shocked and people were crying and hugging him.

As per The Sun, "He worked through everything with the ITV duty of care team and is making his way home to his family now."

This latest development comes after an episode where contestants ranked each other in several categories based on questions raised by the public.

It is pertinent to mention that Harrison and Toni, along with Dejon Williams and Meg Moore, plus Harry Cooksley and Helena Ford, were typically placed in the top three across these categories, according to The Mirror.

Ahead of the latest recoupling, Harrison urged Toni to select him, despite getting close with Lauren just the night before.

She ultimately chose Harrison, leaving Caché’s Mercer and Lauren heartbroken.

He informed Toni, "That was one of the most embarrassing things I've been through in my entire life... You knew what decision you wanted to make, you were just waiting for the go ahead from someone else."

"I can't respect that. Good luck with your endeavours," he added, seen departing after hugging her.

Later, he got emotional while speaking with Ty on the terrace. In an extremely emotional exchange, Ty consoled cache’s as he confessed feeling mortified.

Toni’s decision left everyone in shock.

