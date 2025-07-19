Beyoncé concert turns dangerous as crowd surge sparks stampede

Beyoncé concert turns dangerous as crowd surge sparks stampede
Beyoncé concert turns dangerous as crowd surge sparks stampede

A Beyoncé concert ended in turmoil after a post-show stampede broke out, leaving at least 11 people injured.

As per Fox 5 Atlanta, the concertgoers were leaving the final show of the Halo singer's run of Cowboy Carter concerts at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the early morning hours of July 15, a sudden crush of people occurred at Atlanta’s Vine City MARTA station.

The report revealed that 11 people were injured after an escalator going down into the station.

Stephany Fisher, the senior director of communications for MARTA,stated, “Just after midnight on Tuesday, July 15, 11 people leaving the Beyoncé concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta were injured on an escalator at Vine City Station.”

“One person suffered a broken ankle, seven people were transported to the hospital with cuts and scrapes, and one person declined transport,” she continued.

The director mentioned, “Two people requested medical assistance after reaching their destinations.”

She stated that access to the escalator had been restricted to ensure the safety of others.

Fisher also disclosed that both MARTA and Schindler, the company that built the escalator, were probing the cause behind the malfunction.

To note, Beyoncé's July 14 show was the fourth and final of her Atlanta run of Cowboy Carter concerts, which began on July 10.

She will next be performing a two-night show in Las Vegas on July 25 and 26.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce reacts to Jelly Roll’s remarks about her

Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce reacts to Jelly Roll’s remarks about her
Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs star have been in a romantic relationship since the summer of 2023

Lana Del Rey drops intimate snaps from cozy getaway with Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey drops intimate snaps from cozy getaway with Jeremy Dufrene
'Summer Sadness' singer and her husband Jeremy Dufrene exchanged vows last year

Margot Robbie leaves fellow diners stunned with generous gesture

Margot Robbie leaves fellow diners stunned with generous gesture
The 'Barbie' actress stepped out with her husband Tom Ackerley to enjoy a brunch in London

Henry Cavill confirms first baby’s sex with Natalie Viscuso in rare update

Henry Cavill confirms first baby’s sex with Natalie Viscuso in rare update
'Man of Steel' star opened up about the sex of his baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Lily Collins beams with pride over dad Phil Collins’ major Spotify achievement

Lily Collins beams with pride over dad Phil Collins’ major Spotify achievement
The ‘Emily in Paris’ starlet proudly shares her musician dad, Phil Collins’ huge Spotify streaming feat

Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks bring romance to Chris’ London film premiere

Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks bring romance to Chris’ London film premiere
Liam Hemsworth was first linked with Gabriella Brooks in 2019 amid his high-profile divorce with Miley Cyrus

Hailey Bieber gets candid about health struggles amid Justin’s financial crisis

Hailey Bieber gets candid about health struggles amid Justin’s financial crisis
The Rhode founder revealed her ongoing suffering amid the 'Swag' singer's financial woes

Lee Min-ho celebrates ‘Pachinko 2’ Emmy nominations with sweet gesture

Lee Min-ho celebrates ‘Pachinko 2’ Emmy nominations with sweet gesture
Lee Min-ho starrer ‘Pachinko 2’ receives two nominations in the upcoming Emmy Awards 2025