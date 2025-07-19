Beyoncé concert turns dangerous as crowd surge sparks stampede

A Beyoncé concert ended in turmoil after a post-show stampede broke out, leaving at least 11 people injured.
As per Fox 5 Atlanta, the concertgoers were leaving the final show of the Halo singer's run of Cowboy Carter concerts at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the early morning hours of July 15, a sudden crush of people occurred at Atlanta’s Vine City MARTA station.
The report revealed that 11 people were injured after an escalator going down into the station.
Stephany Fisher, the senior director of communications for MARTA,stated, “Just after midnight on Tuesday, July 15, 11 people leaving the Beyoncé concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta were injured on an escalator at Vine City Station.”
“One person suffered a broken ankle, seven people were transported to the hospital with cuts and scrapes, and one person declined transport,” she continued.
The director mentioned, “Two people requested medical assistance after reaching their destinations.”
She stated that access to the escalator had been restricted to ensure the safety of others.
Fisher also disclosed that both MARTA and Schindler, the company that built the escalator, were probing the cause behind the malfunction.
To note, Beyoncé's July 14 show was the fourth and final of her Atlanta run of Cowboy Carter concerts, which began on July 10.
She will next be performing a two-night show in Las Vegas on July 25 and 26.