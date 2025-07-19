Dylan Dreyer, husband Brian Fichera part ways after 12 years of marriage

Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, have officially split after almost 12 years of marriage.

On Friday, July 18, the Today meteorologist turned to her Instagram account to make the announcement, penning, "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between."

The 43-year-old continued, "I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

Dreyer and Fichera tied the knot in 2012 and share three sons together – Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3.


The pair first met while working at the same local NBC Boston news station, where, at the time, Dreyer was working as a meteorologist and Fichera was an in-studio technician.

Despite being separated for a while now, the Today's 3rd Hour anchor noted that they are on good terms and are committed to co-parenting their boys.

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she wrote.

Dreyer concluded the emotional social media post, noting, "Thank you as always for your support."

Notably, the family spent the Fourth of July holiday together, and Fichera also joined Dreyer on her recent trip to the American Century Championships golf in Lake Tahoe, where he served as her caddy.

