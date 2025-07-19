Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock share sweet hug on 'Practical Magic 2' set 

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are back on a set together after more than 25 years for the sequel to their 1998 hit, Practical Magic.
In the fresh behind-the-scenes clip from the first day of the highly anticipated part 2, Sandra and Nicole reprised their roles as witch sisters Sally and Gillion Owens while filming.
Posted by the Babygirl actress on Friday, July 18, the heartfelt clip featured Sandra hugging Nicole in a cemetery as she said, "Turns out we have a lot of work to do."
The social media post was captioned, "The witches are back Owens sister’ first day on set! #PracticalMagic."
Nicole and Sandra entered negotiations to return for the sequel of Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel last June, along with Stockard Channing and Dianne West, who also reprised their roles of Aunt Franny and Aunt Jet.
New additions in the second instalment include, Joey King, Solly McLeod, Maisie Williams, Lee Pace, and Xolo Maridueña.
The original 1998 story follows two sisters after their parents' death, who move in with their relatives and have to navigate life using the gift of practical magic they inherited from their parents.
Directed by Susanne Bier, from a script by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett, Practical Magic 2 is slated for a release on September 28, 2026.