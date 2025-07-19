Barbra Streisand pens emotional note after Alan Bergman's death

Alan Bergman, the renowned lyricist who teamed up with his wife Marilyn Bergman to produce classics such as The Way We Were, has passed away at the age of 99.

Barbra Streisand – who was a frequent collaborator and close friend of the couple – turned to her Instagram account on Friday, July 18, to share the special bond she shared with the genius songwriter.

"Alan Bergman was not only a prolific lyricist, and incredible husband, father and grandfather, he was family to me— a father figure," the 83-year-old singer began.

Barbra revealed that she first met the You Don't Bring Me Flowers songwriter 60 years ago and last talked to him about a track "he was working on."


Family spokesperson Ken Sunshine, in a statement, confirmed that Alan died late Thursday at his LA home with daughter Julie Bergman by his side. 

According to the rep, Alan was suffering from respiratory issues over the past few months "but continued to write songs till the very end."

Barbra further added to the ode, "At 99 his creative gifts still flowed. I like to think he's again in Marilyn's warm embrace and I'm sure they have started collaborating again on another song! I will miss them both."

Aside from the Don't Rain on My Parade crooner, other renowned names who were honoured to work with Alan and his wife Marilyn included Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and many other artists.

