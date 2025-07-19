Miley Cyrus hails Beyoncé as comparing her to Prince, Michael Jackson

Miley Cyrus has placed Beyoncé in legendary company as she compared her live performances to iconic artists Prince and Michael Jackson
While conversing at her recent interview on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio, the Flowers singer opened up about the star power of the Halo singer.
Cyrus shared that in her view Beyoncé is a "top tier" artist.
"And getting to see her show live, it feels like a moment of where, you know, you talk to someone about getting to see, you know, Prince or someone that's the best of the best, Michael Jackson," she said.
The Wrecking Ball singer expressed, "I mean, she really is exactly what you'd wanna see on and off the stage," noting that Beyoncé has lots of "grace" and "confidence."
"I think that she deserves to kind of have this queen essence surrounding her constantly, just because I do think it's so fluid between both of her worlds and between the persona and personally, it's always been really well integrated," added Cyrus.
"It feels like who she is on stage is an elevated, kind of eccentric version of who she is day to day," she said.
Cyrus also revealed how she was introduced to Beyoncé's music during the superstar's time in Destiny's Child.
"My granddad got me a karaoke machine when I was in like late elementary school. And it came with 'Survivor.' It had like 10 songs built into the machine and that was one of them. I would do that," she recalled.
The Heart of Glass singer added,"And honestly, my life really has been such a manifestation."
She explained, "I feel like it knew the girl that I was. It was like, 'We're gonna give you Destiny's Child, but we're also gonna give you Debbie Harry.' And then somehow this has become who I am," she said.
To note, Cyrus’ appreciative remarks for Beyoncé came after she performed alongside Queen Bey, 43, at the Cowboy Carter Tour in Paris.
They performed their II Most Wanted duet at the June 19 concert.