Tom Cruise spoils girlfriend Ana de Armas with ‘biggest gift’ amid romance

  • By Web Desk
No one does it better than Tom Cruise when it comes to showering love on his partner!

The Mission: Impossible star’s romance with his girlfriend Ana de Armas seems to be heating up as the lovebirds enjoy a romantic yacht break in Menorca this week during their Spanish getaway.

As their love story continues to bloom, the 63-year-old Hollywood legend keeps showering Ana with thoughtful and extravagant gifts.

“Tom has been showering Ana with gifts ever since they met, it's his thing, he is thoughtful,” shared an insider to the Daily Mail.

They continued, “First it started with her favorite flowers then books he thought she would want to read because she's an avid reader.”

“The more they got to know each other, the bigger the gifts became. There has been jewelry like gold bracelets and designer clothing, things like that, things every girl would love,” the tipster added.

The source then dished on the “biggest gift” the Top Gun actor has given to the Ballerina starlet so far.

“Probably the biggest gift he has given her is being able to go anywhere in the world at a moment's notice, not many people can do that. She loves to travel,” revealed the insider.

The couple’s ongoing trip to Spain serves as a proof to the Jack Reacher actor’s commitment towards the Blonde actress and their relationship.

For those unaware, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas sparked romance buzz in February 2025 after they were spotted spending time during multiple outings.

