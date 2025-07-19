Katy Perry left dangling mid-air as aerial prop malfunctions during show

Things took a dramatic turn during the Lifetimes Tour’s San Francisco show when a prop malfunction left Katy Perry dangling mid-air.
On Friday, July 18, the 143 singer took over the Chase Center stage to deliver an electrifying performance for her enthusiast fans.
In a bid to thrill her fans during the show, the songstress attempted to perform a stunning aerial stunt on a butterfly prop.
However, the stunt went horribly wrong when the prop suddenly malfunctioned mid-air, causing Perry to almost fall into the audience.
In a video shared by a fan on X, the 40-year-old American singer is seen energetically performing her hit song Roar while seated on the moving prop, which suddenly tilts and drops slightly, causing the singer to slip in her seat.
She immediately stopped singing mid-lyric as horrified crowd watched her from below.
Maintaining her balance, the Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker managed to bravely handle the scary situation and tried to calm down the audience by continuing her performance quickly after the shocking mishap.
Meanwhile, another video shared on TikTok showed the prop start moving again moments after the malfunction.
The concert comes as part of Katy Perry’s ongoing fifth tour, The Lifetimes Tour, which is in support of her seventh studio album, 143.