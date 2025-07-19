Katy Perry left dangling mid-air as aerial prop malfunctions during show

Katy Perry left dangling mid-air as aerial prop malfunctions during show


Things took a dramatic turn during the Lifetimes Tour’s San Francisco show when a prop malfunction left Katy Perry dangling mid-air.

On Friday, July 18, the 143 singer took over the Chase Center stage to deliver an electrifying performance for her enthusiast fans.

In a bid to thrill her fans during the show, the songstress attempted to perform a stunning aerial stunt on a butterfly prop.

However, the stunt went horribly wrong when the prop suddenly malfunctioned mid-air, causing Perry to almost fall into the audience.

In a video shared by a fan on X, the 40-year-old American singer is seen energetically performing her hit song Roar while seated on the moving prop, which suddenly tilts and drops slightly, causing the singer to slip in her seat.

She immediately stopped singing mid-lyric as horrified crowd watched her from below.

Maintaining her balance, the Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker managed to bravely handle the scary situation and tried to calm down the audience by continuing her performance quickly after the shocking mishap.

Meanwhile, another video shared on TikTok showed the prop start moving again moments after the malfunction.

The concert comes as part of Katy Perry’s ongoing fifth tour, The Lifetimes Tour, which is in support of her seventh studio album, 143.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Blake Lively posts striking new video amid Justin Baldoni legal dispute

Blake Lively posts striking new video amid Justin Baldoni legal dispute
‘It Ends With Us’ starlet turned heads with new video after legal setback

Tom Cruise spoils girlfriend Ana de Armas with ‘biggest gift’ amid romance

Tom Cruise spoils girlfriend Ana de Armas with ‘biggest gift’ amid romance
The ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ star’s ‘biggest gift’ yet to his girlfriend Ana de Armas has been revealed

Angelina Jolie suffers heartbreak as Shiloh takes bold step

Angelina Jolie suffers heartbreak as Shiloh takes bold step
'Maleficent' starlet’s daughter enjoying her budding romance with Keoni Rose

Miley Cyrus hails Beyoncé as comparing her to Prince, Michael Jackson

Miley Cyrus hails Beyoncé as comparing her to Prince, Michael Jackson
'Flowers' singer shared that in her view the 'Halo songstress is a 'top tier' artist

Robbie Pardlo, lead singer of R&B trio City High, passes away at 46

Robbie Pardlo, lead singer of R&B trio City High, passes away at 46
‘The Only One I Trust’ singer Robbie Pardlo was a member of Grammy-nominated R&B/Hip-Hop group City High

Barbra Streisand pens emotional note after Alan Bergman's death

Barbra Streisand pens emotional note after Alan Bergman's death
Oscar-winning lyricist and Barbra Streisand collaborator Alan Bergman has passed away at the age of 99

Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock share sweet hug on 'Practical Magic 2' set

Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock share sweet hug on 'Practical Magic 2' set
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman have reunited for the sequel of 'Practical Magic' after more than 25 years later

Dylan Dreyer, husband Brian Fichera part ways after 12 years of marriage

Dylan Dreyer, husband Brian Fichera part ways after 12 years of marriage
The 'Today' meteorologist and her husband Brian Fichera share three children together