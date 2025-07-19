Johnny Depp undergoes big lifestyle change after self-portraits debut

Johnny Depp has seemingly decided to make a shift in his lifestyle after debuting his self-portrait in a much-awaited art exhibition.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star has reportedly moved to a house in the Sussex countryside of the United Kingdom after residing in a Soho townhouse in London.
According to Daily Mail, Depp has taken this step to seek peace, privacy and security in his chaotic life.
Multiple media reports suggested that the actor has followed the footsteps of his late friend, guitarist Jeff Beck, who also owned and lived in a 16th-century house in the location.
As per the sources, the critically acclaimed actor has paid a subtle homage to his late pal by moving into a Renaissance-style home in the same area.
The 62-year-old actor was recently photographed outside his large Sussex house, near the border with Kent.
However, the additional details about his new property remain scarce due to security and privacy concerns.
It is pertinent to note that Johnny Depp relocated to the Sussex countryside after debuting his self-portrait in a high-profile art exhibition.
The American actor and musician opened a window titled Let the Light In featuring two intimate watercolours from the early 2000s earlier this week.