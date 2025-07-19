Johnny Depp undergoes big lifestyle change after self-portraits debut

Johnny Depp takes bold step after revealing self-portrait at art exhibit
Johnny Depp takes bold step after revealing self-portrait at art exhibit  

Johnny Depp has seemingly decided to make a shift in his lifestyle after debuting his self-portrait in a much-awaited art exhibition. 

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has reportedly moved to a house in the Sussex countryside of the United Kingdom after residing in a Soho townhouse in London.

According to Daily Mail, Depp has taken this step to seek peace, privacy and security in his chaotic life.

Multiple media reports suggested that the actor has followed the footsteps of his late friend, guitarist Jeff Beck, who also owned and lived in a 16th-century house in the location.

As per the sources, the critically acclaimed actor has paid a subtle homage to his late pal by moving into a Renaissance-style home in the same area.

The 62-year-old actor was recently photographed outside his large Sussex house, near the border with Kent.

However, the additional details about his new property remain scarce due to security and privacy concerns.

It is pertinent to note that Johnny Depp relocated to the Sussex countryside after debuting his self-portrait in a high-profile art exhibition.

The American actor and musician opened a window titled Let the Light In featuring two intimate watercolours from the early 2000s earlier this week.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Nicola Peltz wows in stylish black co-ord with Brooklyn Beckham in St Tropez

Nicola Peltz wows in stylish black co-ord with Brooklyn Beckham in St Tropez
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz turn heads during latest outing amid St. Tropez getaway

Blake Lively posts striking new video amid Justin Baldoni legal dispute

Blake Lively posts striking new video amid Justin Baldoni legal dispute
‘It Ends With Us’ starlet turned heads with new video after legal setback

Tom Cruise spoils girlfriend Ana de Armas with ‘biggest gift’ amid romance

Tom Cruise spoils girlfriend Ana de Armas with ‘biggest gift’ amid romance
The ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ star’s ‘biggest gift’ yet to his girlfriend Ana de Armas has been revealed

Angelina Jolie suffers heartbreak as Shiloh takes bold step

Angelina Jolie suffers heartbreak as Shiloh takes bold step
'Maleficent' starlet’s daughter enjoying her budding romance with Keoni Rose

Miley Cyrus hails Beyoncé as comparing her to Prince, Michael Jackson

Miley Cyrus hails Beyoncé as comparing her to Prince, Michael Jackson
'Flowers' singer shared that in her view the 'Halo songstress is a 'top tier' artist

Robbie Pardlo, lead singer of R&B trio City High, passes away at 46

Robbie Pardlo, lead singer of R&B trio City High, passes away at 46
‘The Only One I Trust’ singer Robbie Pardlo was a member of Grammy-nominated R&B/Hip-Hop group City High

Barbra Streisand pens emotional note after Alan Bergman's death

Barbra Streisand pens emotional note after Alan Bergman's death
Oscar-winning lyricist and Barbra Streisand collaborator Alan Bergman has passed away at the age of 99

Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock share sweet hug on 'Practical Magic 2' set

Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock share sweet hug on 'Practical Magic 2' set
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman have reunited for the sequel of 'Practical Magic' after more than 25 years later