Jennifer Love Hewitt finally clarifies long silence with Sarah Michelle Gellar  

After sparking feud rumours for a few days, Jennifer Love Hewitt has finally addressed ongoing rift reports with 1997 co-star, Sarah Michelle Gellar.
While promoting her upcoming film, I Know What You Did Last Summer, the critically acclaimed actress candidly revealed that she has not talked to her former co-star in decades.
Hewitt debunked the ongoing rift rumours between her and Geller, saying, "I honestly don’t even know what that was or how that all came to be."
"I haven’t seen Sarah, we've not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out. That’s why it’s so funny to me," she told Vulture.
For those unaware, the feud rumours between the two actresses emerged after Gellar was notably absent at the special screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer, in which her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., had starred opposite Hewitt.
After the July 14 premiere of the movie, the 46-year-old American actress and film producer took to her Instagram handle to clear the air about the rumoured rift between her and Gellar.
It is pertinent to note that Jennifer Love Hewitt’s upcoming film was released in theatres on Friday, July 18.
In the new instalment of the movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer, the actress reprises her role as Julie, after the 1997 horror-crime movie alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.