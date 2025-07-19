Jennifer Love Hewitt finally clarifies long silence with Sarah Michelle Gellar

Jennifer Love Hewitt finally clarifies long silence with Sarah Michelle Gellar  

After sparking feud rumours for a few days, Jennifer Love Hewitt has finally addressed ongoing rift reports with 1997 co-star, Sarah Michelle Gellar. 

While promoting her upcoming film, I Know What You Did Last Summer, the critically acclaimed actress candidly revealed that she has not talked to her former co-star in decades.

Hewitt debunked the ongoing rift rumours between her and Geller, saying, "I honestly don’t even know what that was or how that all came to be."

"I haven’t seen Sarah, we've not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out. That’s why it’s so funny to me," she told Vulture.

For those unaware, the feud rumours between the two actresses emerged after Gellar was notably absent at the special screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer, in which her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., had starred opposite Hewitt.

After the July 14 premiere of the movie, the 46-year-old American actress and film producer took to her Instagram handle to clear the air about the rumoured rift between her and Gellar.

It is pertinent to note that Jennifer Love Hewitt’s upcoming film was released in theatres on Friday, July 18.

In the new instalment of the movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer, the actress reprises her role as Julie, after the 1997 horror-crime movie alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. 

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Kelly Ripa opens up about Mark Consuelos' annoying habit hosting 'Live'

Kelly Ripa opens up about Mark Consuelos' annoying habit hosting 'Live'
Kelly Ripa reveals one thing that frustrates her while working alongside her husband Mark Consuelos

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt caught off guard by 'unplanned' pregnancy

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt caught off guard by 'unplanned' pregnancy
Pete Davidson first linked with Elsie Hewitt in March after being spotted getting cozy in Palm Beach

Johnny Depp undergoes big lifestyle change after self-portraits debut

Johnny Depp undergoes big lifestyle change after self-portraits debut
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star previously made over million dollars when he released his debut art collection 'Friends & Heroes' in 2022

Katy Perry left dangling mid-air as aerial prop malfunctions during show

Katy Perry left dangling mid-air as aerial prop malfunctions during show
The ‘143’ songstress suffers major mishap mid-performance, leaving her hanging over audience during San Francisco concert

Coldplay concert new clip exposes CEO’s scandalous smooch with HR exec

Coldplay concert new clip exposes CEO’s scandalous smooch with HR exec
Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were captured while smooching and engaging in various PDAs

Ana de Armas glows in breezy look during romantic yacht date with Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas glows in breezy look during romantic yacht date with Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise and girlfriend Ana de Armas enjoy serene sea day during their trip to Spain

Chris Martin takes jab at couple's ‘secret’ romance after CEO kiss moment

Chris Martin takes jab at couple's ‘secret’ romance after CEO kiss moment
Coldplay frontman previously exposed Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot at his concert

Nicola Peltz wows in stylish black co-ord with Brooklyn Beckham in St Tropez

Nicola Peltz wows in stylish black co-ord with Brooklyn Beckham in St Tropez
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz turn heads during latest outing amid St. Tropez getaway