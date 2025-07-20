BLACKPINK Rosé reveals mastermind behind Deadline tour name

BLACKPINK star Rosé has spilled beans on Deadline tour name.

The Korean girl band reunited earlier this month to kick off their new tour.

During a chat with Vogue Korea, Rosé opened up about the mastermind behind the latest tour name.

She said, “It's a title that Teddy oppa and the members came up with together. There was a story that a great artist answered 'deadline' when asked about the greatest inspiration for creation, and as a creator, I really sympathized with that.”

The pop icon added, “My album was born that way. Because there was a deadline, I worked more freely and poured everything out more boldly.”

In the same conversation, the JUMP crooner reflected on reuniting with BLACKPINK members and preparing for tour.

“We went into every process with the anticipation of what kind of creations we would come up with when we came together again and collaborated. As expected, we had great synergy, and I was just happy at that moment,” Rosé explained.

The renowned singer said that her role as a musician was to make people who listened to her music relate to it and feel a sense of belonging.

BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé are set to conclude Deadline tour in January 2026.

