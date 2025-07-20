Camila Cabello gushes over Irish fans in sweet Euro leg wrap-up post

Camila Cabello is can never forget her Irish fans!

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, July 19, the 28-year-old American singer and songwriter penned a heartfelt post to gush over her ardent Irish fans as she concluded the Europe leg of her hit Yours, C Tour in Dublin, Ireland.

“Dublin how could we ever forget you you legends!!!!!” wrote Camila as she began the caption.

She continued, “Ireland is one of my favorite places in the world - so many of my favorite authors poets films came from here.”

“not to mention this was the best night ever, we had to split the G and celebrate the end of the Euro leg,” the Better Place singer concluded.

Accompanying the caption was a sweet carousel of photos featuring glimpses of the singer enjoying her time both on and off stage during the tour.

Commenting on the post, a fan gushed, “yours,c tour is not healing for you baby but for us too.”

“We love you Camimi,” another expressed.

A third penned, “We’ll never forget about this either.”

Yours, C Tour is Camila Cabello’s ongoing second concert tour, which is in support of her fourth studio album, C, XOXO.

She kicked off the tour on June 28, 2025, in Le Barcarès, France, and will conclude it on September 14, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil.

