Priyanka Chopra drops steamy glimpses into her birthday trip with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra turned 43 on July 18 and she celebrated the joyous occasion on Bahamas getaway with husband, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Citadel actress shared sizzling peeks into family's latest summer vacations.

She kicked of the carousel with a photo of herself as she posed on a yacht wearing elegant red dress with stunning sunglasses while another showed her sitting in the center of the island in a bikini.

The third slide featured a video in which could be seen lying in middle of the waves as Priyanka sat on him.

Priyanka’s photo dump also featured her and Nick’s daughter, Malti as she holds hand with her parents on the beach.

“Dream. bye bye to the best birthday trip / summer vacation ever!” the Heads of State star wrote in the caption.

The Indian actress has been delighting her fans with glimpses of her family vacation on Instagram since past two days.

“Winning at life. Grateful. Thank you all for the birthday wishes, messages and calls. My heart is full,” she wrote in another post featuring more photos from the trip.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas tied the knot to Nick Jonas in December 2018 and the couple welcomed their only child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 via surrogacy.

