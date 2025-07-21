Chris Martin jokes about cameras at first Coldplay concert after CEO kiss


Chris Martin couldn’t resist poking fun at recent events as he playfully warned fans about the cameras during Coldplay’s first concert since the viral kiss cam moment.

On Saturday, July 19, the 48-year-old singer and his band performed at the Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, making his first Music of the Spheres World Tour performance since the viral kiss moment.

At a recent performance, Martin formally acknowledged the camera-focused part of the show.

"We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd," Martin said, as his audience erupted in cheers, per a fan-recorded clip.

"How we're gonna do that is we're gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen."

During his show the All My Love singer gave fans a cheeky warning: "So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now."

The Coldplay fan who posted the show footage mentioned on X that "zero couples" captured on the venue's jumbotron during the portion of the show.

Notably, the warning came after a viral moment from earlier in the week, when the Astronomer CEO and his HR executives' reaction made headlines as were seen together on the jumbotron.

Martin poked fun at that time, "Oh, look at these two. All right, c'mon. You're okay.”

"Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," he then added.

Martin later addressed at the performance. “Holy s---,” he reportedly told the crowd, adding,“I hope we didn’t do something bad.”

To note, Coldplay is next set to perform at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Tuesday, July 22.

