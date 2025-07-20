Royal Family releases new portrait of Prince Hakoon on his 52nd birthday

Royal Family has released a new portrait of Prince Hakoon to mark his 52nd birthday.
The Crown Prince of Norway also received a heartfelt wish from Palace on his milestone birthday.
The Royal Family took to Instagram on Sunday, July 20, to share latest portrait of the future King.
“Happy Birthday to Crown Prince Haakon, who today turns 52,” the caption read.
In the shared image, Hakoon can be seen smiling while wearing a blue blazer.
Shortly after the regal portrait was released, royal fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes.
A fan commented, “Happy birthday to Haakon of Norway. He has always put people above anything. May God bless the Royal Family and the future King.”
Another appreciated the Prince, “Congratulations on your 52nd birthday DKH Crown Prince Hakon All the best wishes for you and your loved ones.”
“Congratulations so much on the day great crown prince Haakon. You are a great representative of our country, so proud to have you as a Prince,” a third noted.
King Harald V and Queen Sonja’s son is the first in the line of throne. He was born on July 20, 1973 at the National Hospital, Oslo, Norway.
Hakoon married Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby in 2001. He shares two kids with his wife; Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.