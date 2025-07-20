Prince William fails to 'impress' Princess Anne with his Windsor Castle duties

Prince William fails to 'impress' Princess Anne with his Windsor Castle duties 

Prince William, the next heir to the British throne, has reportedly upset King Charles’ sister Princess Anne with his responsibilities towards Windsor Castle. 

Since the Prince of Wales moved to Adelaide Cottage in 2022, it is now believed that he is the only British Royal Family member who is currently residing near the Castle and can effortlessly take care of the activities.

However, the sources close to the Royal Princess claimed that she is not "happy" with William’s dedication towards the royal engagements, particularly happening in the Castle.

The insiders further noted that Anne wanted the 43-year-old Prince to do more “bread-and-butter” public duties and diligently represent the future monarchy.

"She’s still doing most of the investitures [at Windsor] even though William lives there. It annoys her," the tipster told the Times.

GB News reported that King Charles’ younger sister, who lives on the Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire, an hour and a half's drive from Windsor Castle, is putting more effort than the future monarch.

For those unaware, His Majesty, Her Royal Highness, and the Prince of Wales are the three members of the Royal Family who carry out investitures inside Windsor Castle.

Despite this, it seems that Princess Anne, known for being the hardest-working royal, is fulfilling many of the royal responsibilities on her own.

As of now, neither Prince William nor Princess Royal has commented on these ongoing speculations.  

Related
Read more : Royal

King Charles' 'harsh' demands for Highgrove gardeners unveiled

King Charles' 'harsh' demands for Highgrove gardeners unveiled
His Majesty accused of setting ‘harsh’ standards for Highgrove gardeners

Monaco marks Prince Albert’s 20-year reign with lavish cake-cutting ceremony

Monaco marks Prince Albert’s 20-year reign with lavish cake-cutting ceremony
Prince Albert II has been reigning the Principality of Monaco since April 6, 2005

Prince William may ‘banish’ Prince Harry from UK after succeeding Charles

Prince William may ‘banish’ Prince Harry from UK after succeeding Charles
Prince Harry scared for his future in UK when estranged brother Prince William ascends throne

King Charles hails rarely-seen Royal's quiet role in cause close to his heart

King Charles hails rarely-seen Royal's quiet role in cause close to his heart
His Majesty’s charity organization issued a key statement on Instagram in support of his beloved British royal family member

Princess Anne’s retirement plans revealed ahead of 75th birthday

Princess Anne’s retirement plans revealed ahead of 75th birthday
Princess Anne set to follow father Prince Phillip’s footsteps for retirement plans

Prince William, Kate Middleton remain skeptical over George's future

Prince William, Kate Middleton remain skeptical over George's future
Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly hesitant to make big future move for Prince George

Sarah Ferguson urges ‘broader recognition’ beyond King Charles, Kate in cancer fight

Sarah Ferguson urges ‘broader recognition’ beyond King Charles, Kate in cancer fight
Sarah Ferguson herself diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and skin cancer the following year

King Charles names rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones for key military role

King Charles names rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones for key military role
His Majesty has appointed rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones for a significant military role