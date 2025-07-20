Prince William fails to 'impress' Princess Anne with his Windsor Castle duties 

Prince William, the next heir to the British throne, has reportedly upset King Charles’ sister Princess Anne with his responsibilities towards Windsor Castle.
Since the Prince of Wales moved to Adelaide Cottage in 2022, it is now believed that he is the only British Royal Family member who is currently residing near the Castle and can effortlessly take care of the activities.
However, the sources close to the Royal Princess claimed that she is not "happy" with William’s dedication towards the royal engagements, particularly happening in the Castle.
The insiders further noted that Anne wanted the 43-year-old Prince to do more “bread-and-butter” public duties and diligently represent the future monarchy.
"She’s still doing most of the investitures [at Windsor] even though William lives there. It annoys her," the tipster told the Times.
GB News reported that King Charles’ younger sister, who lives on the Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire, an hour and a half's drive from Windsor Castle, is putting more effort than the future monarch.
For those unaware, His Majesty, Her Royal Highness, and the Prince of Wales are the three members of the Royal Family who carry out investitures inside Windsor Castle.
Despite this, it seems that Princess Anne, known for being the hardest-working royal, is fulfilling many of the royal responsibilities on her own.
As of now, neither Prince William nor Princess Royal has commented on these ongoing speculations.