Sia sparks romance rumours with reality star months after Dan Bernard split

Sia has shown that she is seemingly ready to move on with a new romance almost four months after filing for divorce from Dan Bernard.
Over the weekend, the Chandelier singer and Harry Jowsey – from the reality series Too Hot Too Handle – were seen holding hands as they left dinner at the Ca Del Sole, LA.
The pair did not hide their affection for each other as they were photographed smiling while walking through the parking lot.
For the date, Sia slipped into a long-sleeve black dress with leopard-print boots. She wore her luxurious blond locks in two French braids.
While Harry looked dapper as ever in an olive-green button-up with matching pants and a white T-shirt.
Sia filed for divorce from Dan after two years of marriage in March 2025, providing the reason to be irreconcilable differences.
During that time, it was revealed that the pair secretly have a child – named Somersault Wonder – together, who was born in March 2024.
The 49-year-old singer requested full custody of the boy, while Dan asked for visitation rights.
Meanwhile, Harry is set to star in his upcoming Let's Marry Harry, a Netflix series that will show his journey of finding a wife with the help of his pal, Alex Cooper.